Barack Obama tops list of guest speakers at L'ATTITUDE 2022

As one of the most important events of the year for the Latino community in the United States, which is referred to as the "New Mainstream Americans,” the list of speakers invited to these four days of programming to celebrate the advances of Latinos in terms of inclusion and economic and cultural representation is filled with great and recognized stars.

Launched in 2018 by international business executive Sol Trujillo in association with the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP), this major national gathering highlights the contributions of U.S. Latinos in the business, media, politics, science and technology, while becoming a "platform where powerful connections are established.”

The conference, which has promoted the comprehensive development of this important demographic group, is an event that offers key information that allows to obtain data on the new conventional economy and on how the Hispanic population has become one of its main engines. It will take place this year in San Diego, CA, between September 22 and 25.

2022 Edition

“L'ATTITUDE 2022 is doing things bigger and better than ever. From September 22 to 25, 2022 we bring you a once-in-a-lifetime event with new sessions and appearances that you won't want to miss! Expect nothing but greatness with insights from CEOs, celebrities, political leaders, All-Star athletes, Latinas leading the way, and more! We're bringing back segments like L'ATTITUDE Match-Up and LATINXT, and introducing exciting sessions like Calibash, Healthcare World of Tomorrow and L'ATTITUDE Classic!” is pointed out through its Twitter account.

The guest list for this edition includes relevant figures from politics, the arts and business. Among the confirmed speakers, some of the most prominent are:

Former President Barack Obama will participate on L'ATTITUDE 2022. Photo: @LATTITUDEevent.

Former President Barack Obama will host a moderated Q&A live on the main stage.

Guest singers: Emily Estefan, Lupita Infante, Tito Nieves, Juanes, Luis Fonsi, Nicky Jam, Farruko and Alex Sensation.

Returning to the L’ATTITUDE event, award-winning composer, actor and director Lin-Manuel Miranda will give an unmissable talk.

Likewise, the famous Mexican comedian Eugenio Derbez also returns with his overwhelming personality to this important event.

For their part, these renowned CEOs will share their secrets of success: Maria Teresa Kumar, CEO Voto Latino; Ana Valdez, CEO of the Latino Donor Collaborative; Andrea Lisbona, CEO Touchland; Alexandra Rasch, Founder and CEO at Caban Systems.