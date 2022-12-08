How to create more opportunities for Latino talent

"Using Your Platform for Community Impact" was the name of this Hispanic Leadership Summit 2022 talk that concluded today in New York and that was attended by successful Latino corporate leaders who use their platforms and their experience to bring more Hispanics closer to positions of business leadership, empowering them to achieve their goals in any profession or ventures of their own.

Cid Wilson, CEO of the Hispanic Corporate Responsibility Association (HACR); Beatriz Acevedo-Greiff, president of the Acevedo Foundation and CEO of Suma Wealth; Maria Lensing, chair of the board of directors and previously CTO at McKesson; and Yvette Peña, vice president of AARP's Office of Audience Strategy for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, were the exclusive guests at this conversation in which they highlighted how they use their platforms to advance philanthropic efforts and to support the advancement of the Hispanic community.

“If we're the only ones in the room, we can't stay silent,” said Wilson, referring to how Hispanics can support their community and make a positive impact, especially by speaking up to highlight the potential and good practices that have opened the doors for Latinos in corporate America.

Cid Wilson at the 2022 Hispanic Leadership Summit. Photo: Screen Capture.

Hope in the New Generations

Acevedo-Greiff highlighted:

Youth gives me hope. They have that anxiety to fix things that are not right. Instead of waiting for the media, financial institutions, etc. to value us, we, as entrepreneurs, want to build and fix those things.

The president of the Acevedo Foundation also pointed out that the new generations are not only looking to succeed for themselves, but they are looking to do it hand in hand with their families and communities to whom they are paying back.

“Gen Z and younger millennials are the navigators of their communities. If you give them the tools, they will share them with their communities,” added Acevedo-Greiff.

The Power of Being Authentic

Emphasizing that in the technology sector, talent is what speaks for professionals and you cannot lie about it, that is, either you are good or you are not, Lensing indicated that it was very important for her to grow professionally feeling like an American executive and not as a Hispanic one, that is, without feeling embarrassed or ashamed of her roots.

María Lensing at the 2022 Hispanic Leadership Summit. Photo: Screen Capture.

“Although it is always difficult to show the world who we really are, and it is necessary to have courage, it is very important to bring my Latino identity to the company,” said Lensing.

Likewise, Acevedo-Greiff highlights the power that is released when we are culturally relevant in our careers and invites us to lean strongly on “Latinidad.”

“It's a superpower. Know the facts and data, you are not a charity, you are the greatest opportunity for the company’s success, no one is more valuable than you," stressed Acevedo-Greiff.

New and Better Leaders

Calling on those who occupy leadership positions to offer their mentorship and sponsorship to other Latinos so that they can reach these companies with all their skills and talent, Lensing assures that this is the only way to grow the numbers of business participation and generate a true culture of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI).

“I am not apologizing for helping other Latinos, because I know that they will rise to the challenges and offer all their skills and passion to the company,” Lensing stressed.

Beatriz Acevedo-Greiff at the 2022 Hispanic Leadership Summit. Photo: Screen Capture.

Acevedo-Greiff, who stressed the importance of always carrying out a double bottomline to ensure that we are doing things correctly, believes that youth are currently a great engine to create greater impact and that they must continue preparing to be the next generation to lead.

“We need to change the dynamic of how we treat each other among Latinos. We have to work together and help each other,” concluded Acevedo-Greiff.