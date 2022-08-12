Wells Fargo becomes the first official sponsor of LPA

The Latino Publishers Association (LPA) recently announced the arrival of the well-known financial organization Wells Fargo as its first official corporate sponsor and the "official bank" of the association.

This significant endorsement for LPA comes thanks to the leadership of its President and Founder, Fanny Miller, as well as the support of Rubén Barrales, senior vice president of external engagement, diverse segments, representation and inclusion, at Wells Fargo.

Incentives for Latino Publishers

LPA assures that thanks to the support and trust of the solid financial institution, it will be able to continue with its mission of supporting Latino and other diverse, multicultural publishers of color to develop and produce reliable editorial and journalistic products that benefit their communities.

“The partnership with LPA aligns with Wells Fargo’s ongoing efforts to champion diversity, equity and inclusion and serve the Latino community. We are excited to be taking a leadership role in supporting LPA and Hispanic publishers throughout the country,” stated Barrales.

Miller highlights:

Through the community’s continued support, LPA will be able to keep its communities informed while adhering to the highest level of professional standards within the industry.

Miller also underlines how, as LPA continues to grow, the organization's goal continues to be to offer its diverse community of publishers and young professionals opportunities for development and advancement, as well as initiatives to recruit new talent as the industry evolves from the printed format to a digital one.

About the Latino Publishers Association

The LPA is a 501(c3) nonprofit professional association for Latino and other minority-owned publishing companies whose core business is developing and producing trusted editorial and journalistic products.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company is a leading financial services company with approximately $1.9 billion in assets.

It is also a leading provider of mid-market banking services in the US, offering a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as commercial and consumer financing, through four operating segments: Banking Consumer and Loans, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.