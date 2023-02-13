Biden Administration announces a Latino Prosperity Tour

Late last week, SBA Administrator Isabel Guzmán announced the Latino Prosperity Tour, highlighting the cross-government effort to support, uplift, and invest in the Latino community, and underscore the Biden Administration's continued commitment to expanding pathways to prosperity in Latino communities across the country.

Casillas Guzmán noted:

President Biden is investing in America, and this tour connects the Latino community to those federal investments – meeting people everywhere they are to turn their possibilities into reality.

The Latino Prosperity Tour, which will be attended by members of the president's cabinet, will feature resources from across the federal government that support education, housing, entrepreneurship and more as strategies to generate economic growth and address the racial wealth gap.

“For the Latino community, entrepreneurship is a pathway to prosperity, to successful community outcomes, and generational wealth building. As the daughter of a small business owner, and as an entrepreneur myself, I have seen first-hand the difference that access to resources and support can have. That is why I am thrilled to lead this effort on behalf of the Biden-Harris Administration, and look forward to hitting the road with my fellow Cabinet members and senior leadership over these next few months,” added Guzmán.

Get to know: The Latino Prosperity Tour

Led by Guzmán, the tour will travel the country to highlight the historic investments the Biden administration has made in Latino communities, and present resources available across the federal government.

The tour will offer regular updates on progress and include stops in rural, diaspora and growing Latino communities. The SBA administrator, along with other cabinet members, will hear firsthand from diverse Latino communities from all over the country about their needs.

.@POTUS is investing in America, and today's announcement of the #LatinoProsperity Tour connects Latinos to those federal investments – meeting people everywhere they are to turn their possibilities into reality. https://t.co/xonMCgjvER — Isabel Guzman (@SBAIsabel) February 10, 2023

"The Biden-Harris Administration is leading the way to ensure Latino families across the nation can live with dignity, respect, and achieve success. Latinos are hardworking, starting small businesses at historic rates, and committed to making their lives and communities better. With the Latino Prosperity Tour, the Biden-Harris Administration is able to shine a spotlight on local Latino leaders and small business owners who are a powerful testament to this Administration's efforts to increase economic opportunity for Latino communities so that they can use their full potential and build generational wealth,” said Julie Rodríguez, White House Senior Advisor to the President.

The tour will directly engage underserved Latino populations in conversation, will gather feedback, provide connection, and discuss ways Washington can address the unique barriers to access they are experiencing.

“As the first Latina Mayor of Tucson, I am proud to welcome Administrator Guzman to our great city and host the announcement of the Biden-Harris Administration's Latino Prosperity Tour. At the city level, we know how crucial it is to meet constituents where they are, and I am thrilled to see the Biden-Harris Administration take steps to further their efforts to engage and invest in Latinos across the country, as we will here in Tucson,” said Mayor Regina Romero.