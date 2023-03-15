New American Funding (NAF) reaffirms its commitment to the Latino community

One of America's leaders in lending to Hispanic populations, with more than 20 years of experience, has made a new commitment by investing in a combination of purpose-built products and enhanced resources.

NAF offers numerous homeownership assistance programs among Latino borrowers, while also focusing on hiring bilingual loan officers to work with clients in this community.

Patty Arvielo, NAF co-founder and CEO, noted:

Working with members of minority communities has always been the role I am most passionate about.

Targeted Support for Hispanic Buyers

The real estate leader, a first-generation Hispanic-American, has experienced firsthand the challenges members of minority communities face when buying a home, a life experience that led her to establish the Latino Focus initiative in 2013.

Addressing the specific challenges Hispanic consumers face in their search for homeownership, this year NAF proudly celebrates the 10th anniversary of this program, which has become a cornerstone of engagement with Latino families.

“Lending to this community is much more than a business decision: It is a personal decision,” added Arvielo.

Outstanding Figures

NAF highlights part of the results of a report in which Hispanics account for approximately 51% of U.S. population growth since 2010, estimating that they will account for 56% of all new homeowners by 2030.

To support homebuying opportunities within this group and expand the reach of its Latino Focus, NAF is continuing its commitment to lend $25 billion in new mortgages to Hispanic borrowers by 2024.

This year, NAF will also expand its team by hiring experienced loan officers across the country to reach as many members of the Hispanic community as possible, highlighting the example of its affiliate in El Paso, Texas, one of the largest Hispanic markets in the country, where candidates, who must be fluent in English and Spanish, are required to have a minimum of 2 years of experience as a fully commissioned loan officer with a current NMLS license.

We are growing! New American Funding is looking for bilingual & entrepreneurial mortgage professionals to join our El Paso, TX team.



If you are passionate about making dreams come true and serving your community, please reach out to [email protected]#elpasotexas… https://t.co/wVHlc3h6j3 pic.twitter.com/izb2XS4fjh — New American Funding (@NewAmericanTeam) March 15, 2023

Continuing its focus on lending to the Hispanic community, NAF named Caroline Isern as NAF's vice president of Multicultural Lending, who will lead the Latino Focus initiative, among others.

Isern has nearly two decades of experience in the real estate and financial industry, having previously worked in community development, affordable lending, consumer education, project management, and multicultural market programs.

Acknowledgments

“Homeownership is one of the best ways to build generational wealth, so the impact on each minority family that secures a mortgage goes way beyond the house itself. It’s truly an honor to help make that impact on people who just need a little bit of support,” added Arvielo.

NAF's support of the Latino community has earned Arvielo numerous industry awards and honors over the years, including Profiles in Diversity Journal's 2023 Latino Leadership and Diversity Leader Awards.

These awards recognize those who work every day to expand and improve diversity, inclusion and equity in the workplace and beyond.

To learn more about New American Funding and its commitment to lending to underserved communities, click here.