LIVE STREAMING
Camera with Latin America map on its lens.
Economic prospects for the region are detailed in a new report. Photo: Pixabay.

Recapping the "Growth Opportunities in Latin American Economies, 2027" report

The report hoped to shed light on the direction of global growth.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Cintia Elenstar is the new executive director of UnidosNow. Photo courtesy of Cintia Elenstar

UnidosNow enters next phase

January 31st, 2023
Article
A display of headshots of each of the Fellows with their names beneath their photos, set on a green background. Text in the center reads "Congratulations class of 2023!" and the name of the fellowship.

NALCAB 2023 Fellowship

January 31st, 2023
Article
FedEx van.

FedEx supporting small biz

January 30th, 2023
Article
Dr Sarah Lopez from the shoulders up. She is a Latina woman with long curly brown hair. She is wearing a while coat. She is facing the viewer and smiling.

New Latina Chief Med Officer

January 30th, 2023
Article
Gaby Natale, triple Emmy-winning journalist, bestselling author and speaker. Courtesy Photo: Gaby Natale/The Estée Lauder Companies.

We need more Latino talent

January 30th, 2023
Article
Broadcasting antena tower.

Sinclair for diversity

January 27th, 2023
Article
Image to illustrate women leadership.

Honoring Women in Leadership

January 27th, 2023
Article
People giving charity donation.

Giving amid economic turmoil

January 27th, 2023
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
January 27, 2023

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

Reportlinker.com recently announced the launch of this report designed to analyze changing post-pandemic socioeconomic trends, growing concerns about debt sustainability, and the region's unique political scenarios.

“After two consecutive years of economic contraction in 2019 and 2020, Latin America achieved a ~7% real GDP growth in 2021. Some of the larger Latin American nations are emerging market growth leaders across the globe, and the region is known for its commodity exports, robust trade, and cost-effective labor,” highlights the analytic firm. 

Unique factors

Noting how factors unique to the health and growth potential of Latin American economies become a harbinger of economic strength in the medium and long term, the report also identifies financial risks and prominent policies.

“Decision makers and investors can also leverage insights into the evolution of megatrends under Latin America’s macroeconomic conditions, while also assessing the industry growth prospects across the regional countries.A key feature of this piece is the focus on megatrends for 6 countries under study, which will help businesses, decision-makers, and policymakers leverage long-term trends for driving profitable and sustainable investments,” notes Reportlinker.

The research also looks at existing policy structures and megatrends in key Latin American industries, as well as their economic impact on long-term industry growth.

About Reportlinker

It is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need, instantly, in one place.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link