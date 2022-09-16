Macy's joins Hispanic Heritage Month celebration

Mission Every One, the company's social purpose platform, launched on September 15 a special donation campaign through its physical and online stores to benefit the Hispanic Federation, the main Latino non-profit organization in the country.

Highlighting its special support this month for emerging Hispanic/Latino-owned brands, in its continued commitment to intensifying the growth and advancement of diverse businesses, Macy's seeks to emphasize its mission to build a "brighter future with bold representation for all.”

Shawn Outler, Macy’s chief diversity, equity & inclusion officer, stated:

Recognizing the contributions, culture, and impact of Hispanic/Latino Americans is integral to Macy’s mission of building a brighter future for our colleagues, customers, and communities.

Support to the Hispanic Federation

With a significant presence in the United States and Puerto Rico, this organization works to help millions of Latino youth, children, and families with a focus on education, health, immigration, civic engagement, disaster relief, economic empowerment and the environment.

Through the Macy's charity campaign, customers can directly support Latino communities across the country by donating online or by rounding up their in-store purchase by donating extra change to the Federation (up to $0.99).

Funds raised between September 15 and October 15 will directly support CREAR Futuros, an educational program aimed at providing opportunities for Latino students to earn a college degree. Programming offers students a holistic set of supports, including peer mentoring, leadership development, internship opportunities, and more.

In addition, the funds will support Hispanic Federation's network of 42 Digital Equity Centers across the U.S., where low-income Latino families receive digital skills training and access to laptops through lending libraries to support needs of telemedicine, remote learning and job search.

“For more than 20 years, Macy’s and Hispanic Federation have worked to raise funds to empower thousands of Latino young adults to attend college, buy books, gain professional experience and create job skill training. We are thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership with the Hispanic Federation to drive positive societal impact and empower communities nationwide,” added Outler.

Hispanic Heritage Month Macy's campaign. Photo: Business Wire.

Spotlighting Latino Creators

This fall, through Macy's Live, the brand's live shopping platform, the individual style of Hispanic creators and entrepreneurs will be highlighted.

From September 20 to October 11, different beauty brands such as Caley Cosmetics and Beautyblender will be displayed.

Additionally, these fashion creatives and influencers will have access to fashion specials, including global Latino superstar Maluma's collection, titled Royalty by Maluma, which brings a unique blend of Latino culture and the artist's love of fashion.

Other influential artists who are present to launch their vibrant and exclusive collections are:

Viral fashion creators Denise Mercedes and Maria Castellanos' exclusive capsule collection with Jenni called "Style Not Size.”

Cubavera is also partnering with Macy's to bring an exclusive capsule collection featuring Grammy Award winner Yotuel Romero and renowned Cuban artist Tony Mendoza.

More Benefited

In addition to the Hispanic Federation, Macy's provides ongoing support to various local and national organizations focused on education, economic development, and social justice for Hispanic/Latino communities.

Among the most outstanding grants stand out:

LNESC National Education Service Centers, Inc., a national nonprofit organization that offers a variety of educational programs and leadership development for Hispanic/Latino students.

Latino Commission on AIDS, a leading nonprofit organization spearheading health advocacy for Latinos, including promoting HIV education, developing prevention programs for high-risk communities, and more.

The Hispanic Association for Corporate Responsibility, the nation's leading corporate advocacy program promoting Hispanic inclusion in corporate America in the areas of employment, procurement, philanthropy, and government through leadership advancement programs and conferences.

Macy's Hispanic Heritage celebration will extend to social and digital outreach in Macy's stores and select digital platforms. To learn more and shop the collections, click here.