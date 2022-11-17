The documentary 'Forest of Hope' will be presented at 4 film festivals

The world defender of sustainability recently announced the official selection of this documentary that highlights the struggle of a group of empowered women to save forests and promote their conservation.

Festival circuit

Highlighting the importance and environmental impact of planting trees, Forest of Hope was written, directed and produced by an all-female team, and was screened at La Femme International Film Festival, a festival of film premieres that celebrates, supports and advances the content creation of women producers, writers and directors from around the world.

The documentary was also selected by the North Dakota Environmental Rights Film Festival, the Hot Springs International Women's Film Festival, and the Green Film Festival ( Environmental Film Festival).

About Forest of Hope

Forest of Hope introduces viewers to a small mountain town near Monterrey, surrounded by Cumbres National Park, a nature reserve known as "The Lungs of the Region," a place where fires and logging have destroyed more than 30% of the forest and that it is prone to other environmental challenges, such as hurricanes, floods, and problems with the water supply.

The audiovisual production exposes the work of a group of women who have dedicated themselves to restoring the natural cover and producing native tree species in nurseries to maintain the environmental resilience of the area.

Business support

Mary Kay Inc. served as executive producer of the documentary in association with The Nature Conservancy to highlight the story of Angélica, leader of Mujeres Unidas para la Conservación de Laguna de Sánchez, and her team of women entrepreneurs as they battle environmental challenges in their communities.

In accordance with the company's sustainability strategy, tree planting and reforestation are proven solutions to combat climate change, water quality and quantity, the health of biodiversity and human health.

To date, Mary Kay has planted more than 1.2 million trees around the world, highlighting 3 cumulative benefits of reforestation: