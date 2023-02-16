Intuit celebrates 40 years by distributing $1 million in donations to small businesses and nonprofits

Intuit, the global financial technology platform that produces TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks and Mailchimp, gave away $1 million worth of items to local small businesses and nonprofits.

Alex Chriss, executive vice president and general manager of Intuit’s Small Business and Self-Employed Group, stated:

Supporting small businesses and communities across the globe where we live and work is a core part of our DNA.

During the day, more than 10,000 employees came together in 17 offices around the world to sort, package and deliver these products to more than 240 small businesses and local organizations.

Celebrating 40 years

As a way to celebrate 40 years since its inception, Intuit, through Small Business Big Impact Day, highlighted its commitment to supporting small business customers and demonstrating Intuit's longest-standing core value: ‘We Care & Give Back,’ which encourages employees to play an active role in improving their communities.

“Engaging our employees in a way that reminds them of who we serve keeps us inspired and grounded in our mission. We believe the time and energy we focus on strengthening our communities can be a true catalyst for change,” added Chriss.

It's incredibly inspiring to see 10k employees at 17 global sites close their laptops and spent their time packaging up $1M of items purchased from SMBs to donate to nonprofits in our communities. That's #SmallBizBigImpact pic.twitter.com/1UZbW3oH2w — Alex Chriss (@acce) February 15, 2023

Highlights from the day of giving

$1 million worth of items purchased directly from local small businesses

Involvement from 10,000 employees across 17 Intuit sites in the Americas, Australia, Europe, India, Israel, and Singapore

More than 240 small businesses benefited from Intuit’s product purchases of items to include in hygiene kits, pantry food bags, and blankets

Forty nonprofits received small business product donations from Intuit, aligning to each nonprofits greatest needs

An estimated 10,000 volunteer hours

