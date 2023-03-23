Campaign launched to change pattern on AIDS in Black and Latino communities

The 'Change the Pattern' Campaign speaking out about the disease in Memphis, a city that ranks eighth in the nation for new HIV cases per year among large cities in the United States, according to the Infectious Diseases Society of America, will exhibit for free one of the most symbolic pieces around the fight against the disease.

The National AIDS Memorial Quilt, which honors Black and Latino lives lost to HIV and AIDS and has traveled to several southern states as part of Change the Pattern, a national campaign to end HIV in Black communities , Latinas and LGBTQ+ from the southern U.S., can be seen between March 29 and April 1, a show that also includes quilt workshops, educational forums and events for students.

Jada Harris, program manager at National AIDS Memorial, noted:

According to research from AIDSVu, nearly 71 percent of AIDS cases in 2020 were men, while roughly 30 percent were women.

The exhibition is organized by the National AIDS Memorial, Southern AIDS Coalition (SAC), and Gilead Sciences, entities that are working to 'change the pattern' of AIDS in Memphis.

Knowledge as Strategy

Visitors to the Quilt will see hand-sewn panels honoring Black and Latino victims, many of which were made by Memphis and Tennessee residents to honor and celebrate the stories of their friends and loved ones.

Through free educational forums, movie nights, among other activities, health information will help spark conversations to empower the fight to end HIV/AIDS in Memphis.

“In 2020, more than 600 Tennesseans were newly diagnosed with HIV. Nearly 60 percent of these diagnoses were among individuals who identify as Black.Even with that, the state is rejecting more than $8 million that supports HIV prevention funding! The numbers show it is still critical to bring awareness to this cause. Through Change the Pattern, we want to help communities move the needle, and do our part to help eradicate stigma and end new HIV cases all together,” said Dafina Ward, executive director of SAC.

Alarming figures

Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, North Carolina, and Tennessee are among the 15 states with the highest rates of HIV in the country.

Among some of the reasons that perpetuate this situation are racism, HIV stigma, homophobia, poverty and barriers to medical care.

The 2020 statistics that they present to justify the importance of this type of event, highlight:

More than 19,000 people diagnosed were living with AIDS in Tennessee

More than 650 were new cases diagnosed

More than 6,500 people diagnosed were living with AIDS in Memphis alone, of which 223 were new cases

The disproportionate burden of HIV in the South is among Black women, Black and Latino gay and bisexual men, and Black and Latina transgender women.

“Although the number for women appears to be low, they are the fastest growing demographic of AIDS cases nationwide. During Women’s History Month, we want to do our part to bring awareness to how AIDS is affecting women, while educating the community and showing them how to make different choices that will lessen the risk of encountering AIDS,” added Harris.

For more information on Quilt locations, event times, and special programming, click here.