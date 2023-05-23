‘Entre Mujeres LIVE!’ A meeting between Latinas beyond social networks

Talento Unlimited, a Latina-led boutique content marketing and talent management media company, will introduce the first edition of ‘Entre Mujeres LIVE!,’ which will take place on Friday, June 2, 2023, starting at 9 a.m.

‘Entre Mujeres LIVE!’ is an event where Latinas can get in touch with recognized influencers to learn first hand some of the things they do to succeed.

Cristy Clavijo-Kish, CEO and founder of Talento Unlimited, stated in a press release:

We’re thrilled to host this event in Miami, a city that represents opportunity for generations and is a thriving hub for tech and content creation.

Women's Meeting

The organization highlights that 'Entre Mujeres EN VIVO!' will carry out a series of bilingual events that will allow attendees to learn, influence, visualize and get involved as a community through a selected agenda of conversation and educational moments.

“Its mission is to provide women with a space to seek resources and inspiration as they navigate new life cycles and transitions in the United States,” is highlighted.

Clavijo-Kish notes that this event allows women to connect with the lifestyle creators and thought leaders they follow daily on social media and turn to for advice.

Anabelle Blum, television presenter and lifestyle expert, will be the opening keynote speaker, leading a compelling conversation about how she learns, influences, envisions and engages in her career to achieve success and the followers she has gained over the years.

Additional guest speakers and attendees include an incredible lineup of South Florida superstars in various industries who have blazed a trail in their community locally, nationally, and globally, including:

“La Voz” Finalist Adrianna Foster

Popular food blogger Cari García of FatGirlHedonist

Healthy recipe developer and author Lilibeth Ramírez of Recetas Lily

Personal finance expert Shani Curry of Purse Empowerment

Award-winning journalist and Latina content creator Jeannette Kaplun

The event, sponsored by Baptist Health and Genesis Motor America, will be hosted by popular Latino radio personality Jaylah Sandoval.

“With this series of events, we’re helping women from all socio-economic levels to unlock their full potential and drive economic growth locally and beyond,” added Clavijo-Kish.

About Talento Unlimited

Launched in 2019, Talento Unlimited is a Latina-led boutique content marketing media company specializing in storytelling, talent management, influencer campaigns, strategic event partnerships, and multicultural content strategy.

About Baptist Health

With 12 hospitals, more than 27,000 employees, 4,000 physicians, and 200 outpatient centers, urgent care centers, and physician offices in Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, Baptist Health is the largest health care organization in the region.

Backed by philanthropy and committed to its charitable mission of medical excellence, the nonprofit organization has internationally renowned centers of excellence in cancer, cardiovascular care, orthopedics and sports medicine, and neurosciences.

Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the ‘Most Ethical Companies.’

About Genesis Motor America

Genesis is a global automotive brand that offers the highest standards of performance, design, safety and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future.

Genesis is noted for designing customer experiences that go beyond products, incorporating bold, forward-thinking and distinctly Korean features within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity.