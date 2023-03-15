SBA study presents new data on small exporting companies

After receiving the results of a commissioned investigation into the Total Addressable Market (TAM) of small export firms in the U.S., the number found was nearly 5 times higher than previous estimates published by the federal government.

Isabel Casillas Guzmán, head of the Small Business Administration (SBA), said:

SBA's new research gives insight into the broader impact and opportunity for America's small business exporters, with findings showing significantly more small businesses exporting than previously reported.

About the Investigation

The study, based on recent business surveys, puts the size of the potential market, or total addressable market, at more than 2,6 million small businesses, representing 42% of all small employer businesses.

Highlighting how the most recent official data (2020) indicated the official conformation of about 264,000 exporters of small business goods in the U.S., the new study reveals that they did not take into account, nor shipments abroad for lower costs to $2,500, nor exports of services, including software as a service.

The federal government has traditionally derived small business exporter numbers primarily from U.S. Census Bureau surveys and merchandise export data.

“We know that small businesses are the engine that drives the U.S. economy and we can now tell a better and more comprehensive story of the importance of exporting for small businesses. We will use this research to support and advance the global market success of U.S. small businesses and evolve our products and services to better meet the needs of those current and future small business exporters,” noted Gabriel J. Esparza, Associate Administrator for International Trade.

Through the State Trade Expansion Program, you can:



Learn how to export

Participate in foreign trade missions

Design international marketing products and campaigns



Learn more: https://t.co/AweFwrydUd pic.twitter.com/zoBo2aBe3d — SBA (@SBAgov) March 14, 2023

Revelations

The study reveals that the highest concentrations of exporters and small business exports exist within a variety of manufacturing companies, including:

Wholesale

Plastics and Chemicals

Medical Equipments

Design of Computer Systems

Management Consulting Services

Architecture

Engineering

Legal Advice

Software Provider Services

Emerging industries are also currently a focus for exporters of goods and services, with green technology industries being prominent given the growing global demand for technologies and services that benefit the environment.

In addition, the SBA stresses that small businesses run by minority women are especially likely to export.

“The data provides a better guide for the SBA to help ensure America's small businesses can grow and diversify their revenue through trade. We will continue to strengthen our capacity to provide resources that small exporters need to compete in the global marketplace and power our nation's economy,” added Casillas Guzmán.

The full study commissioned to define the "Total Addressable Market" (TAM) of U.S. Small Business Exporters is now available by clicking here.