Qualtrics partners with the DAISY Foundation to honor nurses around the world

Qualtrics, a leader and creator of experience management, recently announced a new partnership with the DAISY Foundation to make it easier for healthcare organizations globally to recognize and celebrate nurses who deliver outstanding care.

Helping healthcare organizations improve how they listen to, understand and act on experience data, Qualtrics is using its expertise in the new partnership so medical institutions can more effectively recognize nurses when they receive positive feedback, creating a culture of empathy, service excellence, and gratitude.

Bonnie Barnes, co-founder of DAISY Foundation, stated:

Here at the DAISY Foundation, we are passionate about spreading gratitude and meaningful recognition for compassionate, skillful nurses.

Improving recognition

With a new automated workflow that asks patients after receiving a nurse's services to provide feedback on their care and nominate a nurse for a DAISY Award, Qualtrics is also empowering healthcare companies to build sustainable programs of nursing recognition as part of their broader strategy to properly manage the patient and employee experience.

According to recent Qualtrics research, 38% of healthcare workers are at risk of burnout, and only 55% of nurses believe their manager cares about their well-being, making it imperative for health organizations to invest in their employees.

“For nurses, who spend significant portions of time providing physical and emotional care at the bedside, in clinics and even virtually, meaningful recognition can be powerful and personal,” highlighted Qualtrics.

The DAISY Foundation, which applauded the new capability to engage with patients across all channels to discuss their feedback on care experiences, was a perfect fit for Qualtrics as it evolves from paper nominations for its awards to digital forms.

“We are pleased to have found strong, strategic alignment with Qualtrics. We look forward to the collective impact we’ll achieve by helping DAISY partner organizations around the world provide even more recognition to their nurses and enrich their culture of extraordinary care for every single patient,” added Barnes.

Get to know: The DAISY Foundation

Founded in 1999 to celebrate nurses through meaningful recognition, the foundation was established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, a patient who passed away after an eight-week hospital stay.

To date, the DAISY Award has featured more than 2.5 million nominations in more than 35 countries and territories, and more than 200,000 nurses have been honored at more than 5,600 healthcare organizations and nursing schools.

With multiple award categories, from nursing students to lifetime achievement, the DAISY Awards have a positive impact on nurse engagement and the patient and family experience.

“Not only do they improve employee satisfaction, well-being, resilience and retention, the awards reinforce patient and family centered care and loyalty while building team spirit and reminding nurses why they became nurses,” said Qualtrics.

Reactions to the partnership

“Meaningful recognition matters, and nurses are the heartbeat of healthcare. With the pressures on nursing so pervasive and detrimental, every single healthcare organization is focused on keeping their nursing staff - and keeping them engaged. By partnering with the DAISY Foundation - and with our recent hire of nursing, quality and patient experience leader Dr. Denise Venditti, DNP, MHA, RN, CPXP into the role of industry advisor - Qualtrics is making bold and meaningful investments in the profession and in nurses everywhere,” said Qualtrics Chief Medical Officer Dr. Adrienne Boissy.

Dr. Denise Venditti, healthcare industry advisor at Qualtrics, stated: “I’ve experienced and seen firsthand what a difference receiving positive feedback from those who matter can make on the lives of nurses. With burnout and attrition rates stubbornly high, meaningful recognition helps organizations tie nurses back to their purpose and create an environment that supports extraordinary care and nurse well-being.”