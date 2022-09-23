Guild Mortgage expands commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion

The growth-oriented mortgage lending company that has originated and managed residential loans since 1960, recently partnered with the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) as part of a strategic alliance to continue expanding its impact with the growing Hispanic demographic in U.S.

Victoria García DeLuca, Guild Vice President of Marketplace Diversity Strategy, stated:

Guild loan officers work hard to serve diverse clients with an understanding that homeownership is the single largest driver of generational wealth and a major factor contributing to healthy, stable communities.

Alliance for Progress

NAHREP, which has a network of more than 40,000 real estate professionals, is “The Voice of Hispanic Real Estate” and advocates for more Latino families to achieve the American Dream of homeownership for generations to come.

As part of its commitment as a national partner of NAHREP, Guild Mortgage increased its board representation across the organization like this:

1. Victoria Garcia DeLuca, VP, marketplace diversity strategy

NAHREP – National Corporate Board of Governors

2. Jorge Montoya, branch manager

NAHREP – Northwest Region Corporate Board of Governors

3. Robert Nunez, branch manager

NAHREP – Mountain Region Corporate Board of Governors

NAHREP Plano Garland – Treasurer

4. David Blazek, director of product development

NAHREP – Southwest Region Corporate Board of Governors

5. Cynthia Leal, branch manager

NAHREP Los Angeles – Board of Directors

“Our partnership with NAHREP is vital to growing our impact in the Hispanic community and by joining the efforts NAHREP is driving, Guild can amplify its work to reach and support Hispanic homebuyers with the information, education and loan programs they need to realize their homeownership dreams,” added García DeLuca.

To further support the Guild's commitment to serving the Hispanic market, NAHREP named nine Guild Mortgage loan officers to its eighth annual Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originators Report for 2022, which recognizes the top Latino mortgage professionals in the U.S.

This year's report ranks individual originators based on number and dollar transaction volume and represents more than $17.3 billion in combined sales volume in 2021.

The honorees were recognized at the NAHREP at L'ATTITUDE 2022 event.

About Guild Mortage

Based in San Diego, its loan professionals can meet the needs of any homebuyer, from helping first-time buyers achieve homeownership, often through government loan programs, to homebuyers seeking a jumbo loan.

Guild also helps active duty and retired military personnel qualify for VA loans with 100% financing and flexible qualification standards. The company is consistently recognized for its impact on the communities it serves.

About NAHREP

It is a 501(c)6 non-profit trade association dedicated to promoting sustainable home ownership for the Hispanic community in the United States. NAHREP, which has a network of more than 40,000 real estate professionals and 100 local chapters across the country, hosts several national events each year and publishes multiple key industry reports annually.