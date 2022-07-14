HACR introduces the new generation of Young Hispanic Corporate Achievers

The Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) congratulated the 15th cohort of the HACR Young Hispanic Corporate Achievers for successfully completing its program for young Latino corporate leaders.

Cid Wilson, President and CEO of HACR, stated:

I’m proud of this year’s Young Hispanic Corporate Achievers cohort, our largest ever, and I look forward to following their career advancements and continued success.

“This year’s graduates joined more than 400 distinguished alumni who have completed this prestigious and competitive-admission program over the last 15 years. Since its inception in 2007, the HACR YHCA program has produced dozens of C-suite executives, multiple CEOs, and numerous corporate board directors,” added Wilson.

The Class of 2022

HACR especially highlighted how the members of this year's edition, 73 leaders from 41 companies, are highly educated. At least 96% have some degree of management experience, and 91% have had responsibility for managing budgets. About 88% had already received an award or recognition, and 97% had participated as a speaker or presenter.

Also, 88% of the attendees have at least a bachelor's degree, and 46% of them have obtained a master's degree. Meanwhile, 72% have served on nonprofit boards and are active in their communities, spending an average of 464 hours a year volunteering.

“The HACR YHCA program advances HACR’s mission of increasing Hispanic representation at the highest levels in Corporate America, as it is rooted in heritage and cultural identity with a focus on corporate diversity, professional leadership, and community engagement,” it is highlighted by HACR.

The most recent class completed a virtual training program that culminated, after two months, with an in-person experience in Los Angeles.

Attendees shared stories from “multiple, bicultural, multilingual, and immigrant perspectives,” finding common ground on a shared sense of resilience forged in struggle.

The in-person segment of the program was held in conjunction with HACR 2022 Executive Programs, a conference for high-level Latino executives and allies. There, the two groups met over meals and receptions, offering a unique and strategic opportunity to network and build relationships between rising and current corporate executives.

Dr. Juana Bordas, who is commended for her lifetime achievement by HACR, received special recognition at the YHCA awards dinner for her 15 years of facilitation leadership.

A total of 41 Fortune 500 companies and HACR member allies collectively sponsored the 73 Hispanic employees to complete the 2022 program. Here is the list of firms:

AARP, Altria Group, Inc., Apple Inc., Arconic, AT&T, Bank of America Corp., Chevron Corporation, Constellation Brands, Inc., Dell Technologies, Dow Chemical, Dow Jones & Company, Inc., Electronic Arts (EA), Ford Motor Company, General Electric Company (GE), General Motors Company, GlaxoSmithKlineInc (GSK), Google, Inc., Hartford Financial Services Group, Intel Corporation, Bear Light, John Deere, Johnson & Johnson, Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, Medtronic, MGM Resorts International, Microsoft Corporation, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, Nielsen IQ, PNC Financial Services Group, LaToyer Collor, Procter & Gamble, Prudential Finance, Rockwell Automation, State Street Corporation, The Home Depot, The Wall Street Journal, Toyota Motor North America, Twilio Inc., US bank, UPS, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.