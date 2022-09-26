Latino Donor Collaborative (LDC) appoints José Ramón González to its Board of Directors

The independently funded 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, through a think tank dedicated to reshaping and promoting an accurate perception, representation, and understanding of the important contributions that U.S. Latinos make to American society, recently announced the appointment of González.

Sol Trujillo, Chairman and Co-founder of the LDC, stated:

José is a national business leader, and he is also a philanthropist and a powerful agent of change. We are delighted to welcome José into the group of Hispanic trailblazers on the board of the Latino Donor Collaborative (LDC).

González’s Career

González currently serves as General Counsel, Corporate Secretary of Equitable Holdings, an American insurance and financial services company that was founded in 1859, where he is also a member of the company's Board of Directors.

Reporting to him is the Legal Department, which is responsible for staying on top of legal, compliance, regulatory and government matters.

Previously, he was Executive Vice President and General Counsel for CNA Insurance, serving as Senior Advisor to the CEO, the senior management team and the board of directors.

“As a member of the LDC Advisory Network for the past five years, I have seen firsthand the impressive work that LDC does to promote the important contributions of American Latinos. LDC’s mission aligns with Equitable’s vision to be a force for good in the communities where we live and work. It is a privilege to join LDC’s board of directors, and I look forward to continuing to support LDC’s mission and working with LDC members and external stakeholders to help empower every Latino to be the best that they can be,” highlighted González.

For her part, Ana Valdez, CEO of the LDC, stated: “We look forward to working with José and to incorporating his strategic thinking and vision of the New Mainstream American landscape into our transformative work every day.”

About The Latino Donor Collaborative

Founded in 2010 to provide reliable data to help create a fact-based understanding of who Latinos are in the United States, and to create a narrative about Latinos in the US based on facts rather than myths, preconceptions, or stereotypes, this organization has developed more than 29 original research reports in partnership with some of the most reputable academic and think tank leaders, including Stanford University, Columbia University, Accenture, and Wells Fargo. These reports demonstrate the significant economic impact of American Latinos across all industries and levels.