Organon launches global initiative to reduce unwanted pregnancies

The global healthcare company focused on improving women's health, recently announced the launch of ‘Her Plan is Her Power,’ a program designed to accelerate progress towards resolving the crisis of public health caused by unplanned pregnancies.

According to data provided by Organon, it is estimated that each year about 50% of pregnancies (approximately 121 million) worldwide are unplanned, which not only poses health risks, but also reduces educational and job opportunities for mother and child, problems that can affect several generations.

Kevin Ali, CEO of Organon, stated:

Empowering women with broad contraceptive access and education is a fundamental driver of equity and helping women decide when – and if – they decide to start a family.

Millionaire Commitment

Building on its previous commitment to FP2030, Organon announced new $30 million in funding to galvanize global action and community solutions needed by the 121 million women and girls who become unplanned pregnant each year.

Highlighting how unplanned pregnancies are due, in part, to a lack of access to information and services related to contraception, close to 67% of the 257 million women in the world, who seek to avoid pregnancy, do not use any contraceptive method.

With this troubling number in mind, Organon has developed a new initiative that includes a portfolio of programs, collaborations and investments designed to advance public health solutions, address inequities, and accelerate progress to help ensure women have the power to plan their future.

“Organon is proud to launch ‘Her Plan is Her Power’ and work with others to focus our resources and target responses to help ensure all women and girls can plan their future,” added Ali.

Collaborating with @UNFPA, @DirectRelief, @powertodecide, & other partners, Organon is launching Her Plan is Her Power, a multi-year initiative aimed at accelerating progress toward addressing the public health crisis of unplanned pregnancy. Read more: https://t.co/CjCmtv5S4y pic.twitter.com/kncD0j9Shy — Organon (@OrganonLLC) March 7, 2023

About ‘Her Plan is Her Power’

The initiative, which seeks to address and overcome gaps and barriers in order to reduce unwanted pregnancies and empower women and girls with regard to their sexual and reproductive health (SRH), builds on existing business projects and with its new financing, the following actions can be carried out:

A planned tripartite collaboration with the UNFPA fund, the United Nations agency for sexual and reproductive health, to help reduce unintended pregnancies, focused on innovation, access and education, financing and sustainability.

Initial projects planned to support the “Equalizer: UNFPA Accelerator Fund,” through the establishment of an innovation challenge to empower youth by increasing access to finance and training in order to achieve innovations in information, services and basic SRH products.

Enhancing a digital SRH knowledge solution with ethical artificial intelligence capabilities to provide insight and analysis to frontline healthcare workers in low-resource settings.

Support for the "Equity 2030 Alliance" to accelerate actions to normalize gender equality in science and technology with a focus on SRH and women-centred solutions.

The inaugural launch of a global grant program that provides resources to organizations working in communities to create a local response and empower people to reduce unintended pregnancies and take control of their reproductive health.

Organon works to ensure that all women and girls reach the full potential of their promise through better health.

Through the 'Her Plan is Her Power' initiative, the company will further accelerate progress towards this goal. It will work side by side with global and local organizations in all geographies with a focus on innovation, education, access and advocacy.

“UNFPA is very excited to be working with Organon to advance sexual and reproductive health and rights and choices. The staggering number of unintended pregnancies that occur globally each year – nearly half of all pregnancies – require the power of public-private collaboration. We look forward to continuing to build upon our efforts to help improve the lives of women and girls around the world,” stressed Ian McFarlane, director of the Division for Communications and Strategic Partnerships at UNFPA.