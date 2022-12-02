AWS and Slalom expand collaboration to deliver innovative technology

In the midst of their AWS re:Invent series, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company, and Slalom LLC, a global business and technology consulting firm, recently announced a multi-year extension to their strategic collaboration agreement between companies.

The two companies will work together to develop vertical solutions and accelerators on AWS for clients in the energy, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, public sector, and media and entertainment industries, providing specialized cloud migration and modernization services end-to-end to help accelerate their journeys to the cloud.

Brad Jackson, CEO of Slalom, pointed out:

This agreement enhances our relationship with AWS and serves as a key growth driver for Slalom’s business over the next three years.

Overall strategy

In addition to supporting the accelerated growth in the slalom markets in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, Japan and New Zealand, AWS and Slalom will co-create go-to-market strategies in 2023 and make joint investments in support of the continued expansion of Slalom in Ireland and the Netherlands, followed by additional countries in Latin America, Asia Pacific and Europe over the next three years.

In addition, the two firms announced the presentation of the AWS | Slalom Launch Centers that help companies accelerate their business transformations and modernize information technology services.

Supporting more than 160 users over the past three years, the Launch Centers provide customers access to a global team of AWS experts who help customers achieve their desired results with the cloud, and the expertise of Slalom in business transformation, software engineering, and analytics capabilities.

“Through the expansion of our AWS practice, we will be better equipped to help our customers find new ways to use AWS technologies to dream bigger, move faster, and build better tomorrows for all,” added Jackson.

Innovate faster with the power of the earth’s data.



Amazon SageMaker now supports geospatial #ML so you can build, train, & deploy ML models using geospatial data faster & at scale. It’s the space you need to innovate with speed. #AWS #reInvent



https://t.co/qfBBnElP13 pic.twitter.com/bDqjgzhtOS — AWSonAir (@AWSonAir) November 30, 2022

Background

Among the products that AWS and Slalom have developed to provide solutions that help customers solve industry-specific challenges, the following stand out:

Slalom Meter Data Analytics on AWS, which uses Amazon SageMaker (the AWS service for building, training, and deploying machine learning models in the cloud and at the edge) to help utility and renewable energy customers improve billing, service efficiency and anticipate power outages.

In 2022, they introduced Slalom Agile Supply Chain, a solution aimed at helping manufacturing customers build agility and resiliency in their supply chains to reduce costs, increase capacity, and improve their customer experiences.

Slalom has a proven track record and is a trusted partner in providing innovative business and technology consulting services to our mutual customers, helping them accelerate their transitions to the cloud and leverage the vast portfolio of AWS services to drive innovation,” said Ruba Borno, vice president, Worldwide Channels and Alliances at AWS.