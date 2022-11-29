'Opens Doors Opens Hearts' campaign exceeds fundraising goal

Radian Group Inc.'s annual initiative generated $154,580 to benefit the MBA Opens Doors Foundation and the foundation's home grant program.

Rick Thornberry, Radian Chief Executive Officer, stated:

All of us at Radian are proud to witness the outpouring of support for the MBA Opens Doors Foundation during this year’s tremendously successful fundraising campaign.

During this year's fundraiser, nearly 300 donors contributed more than $77,000, exceeding company expectations and matching all funds raised as part of the campaign to amplify the impact.

“To everyone who contributed and helped get the word out, we offer our heartfelt thanks—your generosity will provide such an important helping hand for families when they need it the most. On this Giving Tuesday, our hearts are full knowing that the Radian community, including our team, families, business partners and friends, has stepped up to give to this incredible organization,” added Thornberry.

About MBA Opens Doors Foundation

Created by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) in 2011, the MBA Opens Doors Foundation helps vulnerable families with seriously ill or injured children stay in their homes while a child is undergoing treatment.

Through its Home Grants Program, it provides families who need help with mortgage or rent payments with monthly grants of up to $2,500.

The foundation recently named Thornberry its 2022 MBA Opens Doors Community Champion, an award that recognizes an individual, group or business for outstanding work in support of the organization's mission.

In honor of #GivingTuesday, Radian's CEO Rick Thornberry is here to share the results of our #OpensDoorsOpensHearts fundraiser for the MBA Opens Doors Foundation.



Spoiler alert we exceeded our goal!



Check out Rick’s message: https://t.co/VxJNcBM09M? — Radian (@radian_us) November 29, 2022

Radian Support

Since 2018, Radian has hosted an annual fundraising campaign to benefit the foundation, driving donations through creative social media challenges.

To date, the initiative has produced more than $650,000 in support for the organization. During 2022, the fundraising effort generated 36% more in donations than the previous year.

In 2019, the company helped the MBA Opens Doors Foundation launch a partnership with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP).

Additionally, for more than 10 years, Radian has been a title sponsor of Concert MBA, a benefit concert and auction for the MBA Opens Doors Foundation that has attracted artists such as Keith Urban, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, James Taylor, Sheryl Crow, OneRepublic, Five for Fighting's John Ondrasik and Hootie & the Blowfish's Darius Rucker at the Annual MBA Convention.