HCA Healthcare and its foundation gave out $41 million to community organizations in 2022

The figure was contributed by HCA Healthcare and The HCA Healthcare Foundation.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
February 24, 2023

HCA Healthcare, one of the nation's leading healthcare providers, recently highlighted that it surpassed the $41 million donated in 2021 in the last year, including contributions to organizations focused on disaster relief, health equity, access to healthcare careers, and community needs. It also contributed with matching gifts that support the peer charities of their choice.

Joanne Pulles, vice president of community engagement at HCA Healthcare and president of the HCA Healthcare Foundation, stated:

It is an honor to work alongside and invest in organizations who share our desire to improve lives and give our communities a healthier tomorrow.

Investments for health equity

In October 2022, HCA Healthcare and the HCA Healthcare Foundation announced a $15 million collaboration with the American Heart Association that seeks to prevent, treat and defeat strokes, in part by addressing health disparities and resource gaps through a local health impact work.

They also strengthened their longstanding partnership with the March of Dimes to improve maternal health outcomes, contributing more than $1.1 million last year.

HCA Healthcare also announced a collaboration with Johnson & Johnson that will address lung health equity in the Black community.

Investments in education

HCA Healthcare also supported institutions that educate aspiring healthcare professionals, distributing significant resources as follows:

  • Through its Healthier Tomorrow Fund, it committed $1.35 million over the next three years to Educate Texas, an initiative that aims to increase student access to programs that enable healthcare careers.
  • $250,000 was recently awarded in Healthier Tomorrow Fund grants to community colleges and universities to help high school students across the country learn about various health care careers.
  • They earmarked nearly $6.8 million toward their $10 million commitment to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs).
  • It donated $1.5 million to Fisk University to support scholarships for students pursuing a nursing degree, nd $1.5 million to Tennessee State University to create scholarship opportunities for undergraduate students pursuing careers in medical care and informatics.

Social work and volunteering

HCA Healthcare and the HCA Healthcare Foundation have a long history of supporting the Middle Tennessee community, where they are based. In 2022, they provided $6.3 million in grants to 219 nonprofit agencies.

Eighty percent of the grants went to organizations focused on promoting health and wellness and providing primary care or basic needs to members of our communities. Other grant recipients included those focusing on education and the arts.

In addition to direct contributions, the company also encourages volunteerism and offers matching gifts to help colleagues further support the charity of their choice.

In 2022, HCA Healthcare matching peer donations reached nearly $17 million, and HCA Healthcare colleagues logged approximately 143,878 volunteer hours.

Besides contributions to community organizations, HCA Healthcare provided uncompensated care in 2022 at an estimated cost of approximately $3.5 billion.

“Caring for the communities where our colleagues live and work, through charitable donations, strategic partnerships, board leadership and volunteering, is a top priority for HCA Healthcare,” added Pulles.

