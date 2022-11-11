LIVE STREAMING
Street of Philadelphia.
The ceremony will take place in Philadelphia. Photo: Pixabay.

Urban Affairs Coalition (UAC) presents its "Doer & Dreamer" awards

The awards will be delivered within the framework of the organization's anniversary.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
November 11, 2022

During the celebration of the 53 years of this coalition, which has impacted with positive changes in the Philadelphia region, nearly 1,000 decision makers will meet on November 18 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Bringing together business and government leaders, as well as non-profit organizations to address issues facing urban communities, the annual event seeks to improve the quality of life for the most vulnerable populations.

Sharmain Matlock-Turner, CEO of UAC, stated:

For more than half a century, partnership has been at the core of who we are and our commitment to ensuring that organizations both large and small get the support they need to increase equality and success in our communities.

About UAC

With a network of more than 160 partners, the coalition works collectively on synthetic issues ranging from housing to health care, youth opportunities and economic development, as well as violence and poverty prevention and treatment of addictions.

Nearly 1,000 guests are expected to attend this year's ceremony (in person for the first time since the pandemic), where the theme "Empowering Doers and Dreamers" will honor those who advance the organization's vision of driving change through their shared commitment to positively transform Philadelphia neighborhoods.

“We are Doers and Dreamers, united by the belief that our continued impact is magnified through our collective efforts, more than any one individual or organization can do alone,” added Matlock-Turner.

Winners

UAC is pleased to announce its awards winners:

1. “Doer” Award, representing the spirit of the Coalition and personifying UAC’s “home of Doers and Dreamers,” is presented to a leader who’s making things happen and creating opportunity for all.

Recipient: Ryan N. Boyer, business manager, Philadelphia Building and Construction Trades Council

2. Living Legacy Award is presented to a local community leader whose exceptional contributions to the quality of life in the Greater Philadelphia region is making Philadelphia’s communities a better place to live, work and play.

Recipient: Susan Jacobson, president, Jacobson Strategic Communications

3. Community Leadership Award is presented in recognition of visionary leadership and commitment to foster the Coalition’s mission of improving life chances for youth and young adults, building wealth in urban communities, and strengthening the nonprofit sector.

Recipient: Kelly Woodland, managing director - Leadership Equity, United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey.

4. Founders’ Award recognizes UAC partners for their distinguished, long-term service to the Coalition and its communities, rooted in the principals of its founders.

Recipient: UGI Corporation/Roger Perreault, president

The event will take place on Friday, November 18, starting at 7:45 a.m. in the Grand Ballroom of the Pennsylvania Convention Center (1101 Arch Street).

Sponsorship opportunities and tickets are available by clicking here.

