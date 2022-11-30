NBCUniversal and Arbor Day Foundation team up to plant trees across America.

For the fourteenth consecutive year, these two organizations joined forces to protect the environment, this time with the planting of 25,000 trees in the country's most needy forests during 2023.

The partnership will be featured as part of NBC's two-hour "Christmas at Rockefeller Center" special that will air live on Wednesday night, November 30.

We are so excited to celebrate the Christmas in Rockefeller Center tree lighting by planting 25,000 trees with NBCUniversal, a proud partner of the Arbor Day Foundation for the past 14 years.



Tune in to NBC Wednesday, November 30th at 7PM CT to see it live in action!

Dan Lambe, CEO of the Arbor Day Foundation, stated:

Trees are our nation’s noble protectors, doing so much while asking for so little in return. Partners like NBCUniversal, who understand the true value of trees, enable the Foundation to make real, meaningful impact on a global scale.

Association with environmental impact

According to information provided by the US Forest Service, the nation's forests capture and store about 16% of the nation's annual carbon emissions each year.

Planting days, like the one supported on this occasion by NBCUniversal, "help clean rivers and streams, improve wildlife habitat, support biodiversity and delay climate change," the organization highlights.

The Arbor Day Foundation, considered the world's largest membership nonprofit organization dedicated to planting trees, celebrated its 50th anniversary this year.

In those five decades, the organization has helped plant nearly 500 million trees in more than 50 countries around the world, and recently announced its goal to plant 500 million more trees over the next five years, focusing its efforts on neighborhoods and forests most in need.

“A tree can be hope for a better tomorrow, and planting more of them can help solve some of the biggest issues facing people and our shared planet,” added Lambe.