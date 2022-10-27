American Express allocates $2 million to the United Negro College Fund (UNCF)

Through its “Building Better Futures” program, which supports Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) students, over the next three years UNCF will use the funds to award 300 grants of $5,000 each to students in their final year.

These grants will support students as they seek to transition to the next phase of their careers after graduation.

Glenda McNeal, president of Enterprise Strategic Partnerships at American Express, stated:

As a graduate of Dillard University, an HBCU in New Orleans, I know the impact this donation will have in creating a better future for students, families and communities.

Additional benefits

Funds provided by the American Express Foundation will also serve to strengthen UNCF's existing K-12 initiative program, which promotes college readiness by educating and empowering parents, community leaders, and students across the country.

American Express and UNCF also offer webinars, recruiting events, and a digital marketing campaign to help inform HBCU students and alumni about internships and full-time job openings.

Additionally, American Express provides access to current HBCU students and recent alumni to apply for job and internship opportunities within the company, which include finance, product development, technology and some other areas.

“Our program with UNCF provides grant recipients the flexibility to use the funds in ways that will be truly helpful to them after they graduate – whether it’s helping with the costs of job relocation, a down-payment on a car or more financial stability when moving onto the next exciting chapter in their lives,” added McNeal.

For his part, Sekou Biddle, vice president of Advocacy and Student Professional Development Programs at UNCF, noted: “This important initiative is consistent with UNCF’s longstanding tradition of working with corporate partners to support HBCUs and K-12 programs as they prepare students for opportunities in the 21st century workplace.”

Bidding for the first 100 grants will remain open through January 18, 2023. For more information or to apply, click here.

About UNCF

It is the largest and most effective minority education organization in the country. To serve youth, the community, and the nation, UNCF sponsors the education and development of students through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of education for minorities and college readiness.