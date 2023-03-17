Givinga partners with Double the Donation to expand its philanthropic network

Boston-based philanthropic technology company Givinga Inc. recently announced a partnership with Double the Donation to expand its own network and amplify its giving power.

The new partnership will continue to streamline the corporate giving process and maximize employee correspondence through Double the Donation's philantech platform and the set of partners that seek to bridge the gap between brands — a network of more 2 million charities around the world.

Adam Weinger, president of Double the Donation, stated:

We’re excited to offer our nonprofit clients what they’ve been requesting since the birth of matching gifts: a way for donors to submit their matching gift requests with no hassle.

Corporate matchmaking

Tracing its origins back to 1954, corporate matching is part of many corporate giving programs that act as catalysts to engage and reward employees, maximize philanthropic impact, and attract and retain top talent.

Average participation rates in the programs hover around 9%, and only 16% of employees are aware of their company's program.

“Corporate matching’s lack of technology and innovation has reduced corporate impact, employee engagement and overall charitable giving resulting in an estimated $7B in unused corporate matching funds each year. Givinga’s comprehensive set of matching capabilities for corporate partners reimagines the traditional match and is designed to unlock a brand’s impact. Their modern matching capabilities have seen a 6x increase in match participation, and their partnership with Double the Donation expands their functionality further with simple automatic submission of employee match requests,” said Givinga.

A strategic alliance

Givinga's partnership with Double the Donation means that philantech users, with the functionality enabled, can donate to a charity and with the power of Double the Donation's 360MatchPro. Their match request is then automatically sent to their businesses. This eliminates an extra step for the employee, streamlines admin requests, and unlocks more dollars for charities.

“We believe there are innovative and impactful ways to expand corporate matching, and our partnership with Double the Donation gives us an opportunity to showcase our Easy Match capabilities. Combining Double the Donation’s charity matching services with our corporate-giving-made-easy capabilities will allow our partners to reimagine corporate philanthropy by aligning with employees and customers to maximize impact,” said Joe Phoenix, co-founder and CEO of Givinga.

With the potential to generate more money for charity, Double the Donation joins Givinga's existing partners, including Charity Navigator and GlobalGiving, as Givinga continues to transform corporate access for businesses of all sizes.

To learn more about driving charitable giving experiences that transform workplace culture, build brand affinity, and cultivate everyday philanthropy, click here.