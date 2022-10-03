LIVE STREAMING
Satelital image of a hurricane.
Hurricanes hit the Florida coast hard. Photo: Pixabay.

Walgreens donates $1 million for those affected by Hurricanes Ian and Fiona

All proceeds will benefit the American Red Cross Hurricane Fund.

Through two donations of $500,000 each, one to the Florida Disaster Fund, and the other to the American Red Cross Hurricane Fund, the integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader supports relief efforts of communities in Florida, Puerto Rico and other areas affected by the voracious passage of these hurricanes.

In addition, Walgreens also continues to work with both organizations and community partners to donate products and essentials, such as bottled water, consumables, as well as health and hygiene items.

Roz Brewer, CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, stated:

Our thoughts are with all of those who have been impacted by the devastation caused by these hurricanes, and we’re committed to doing all we can to support the communities we serve as relief efforts continue.

How can you collaborate?

Walgreens has also made disaster support services available to its team members, especially for those who may be displaced or need additional support.

In the coming days, the chain's customers throughout the country will be able to make donations at the time of paying in any of its stores. All proceeds will benefit the American Red Cross Hurricane Fund.

To help locations that remain temporarily closed due to power outages or other damage, the company has been working to deploy mobile pharmacy trailers to help serve customers and patients, while crews work to reopen affected locations the fastest and safest way possible.

The American Red Cross donation is intended to help all communities affected by the aftermath of the hurricanes and will include aid to affected regions throughout Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona, which made landfall two weeks ago.

“We’re extremely grateful to our countless team members who have been working tirelessly to ensure our patients and customers have access to the medications, products and healthcare services they need during this difficult time,” added Brewer.

