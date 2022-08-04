Break from Hunger, the new program from Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company of renowned brands, such as Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket, and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, through the SEG Gives Foundation, recently announced the launch of its food program for vulnerable children “Break from Hunger.”

Through this initiative, which seeks to ensure that no child goes hungry, healthy and accessible food options are offered while the organization Feeding America receives 1 million meals to immediately serve those most in need.

The grocery company said that through Labor Day, customers and associates — ages 17 and under— can purchase a “Student Summer Lunch Pack” at any of its brand locations for just $2.

“The challenges that our communities have faced during these past few years have magnified the struggle of many families to feed their children during the summer months. Through our ‘Break from Hunger’ program and continued partnership with Feeding America, we aim to provide children with the nutritious food they need for a healthy life. We want to do everything we can to get food on the tables of our neighbors who need a helping hand – now more than ever,” said Raymond Rhee, Chief People Officer of Southeastern Grocers.

Food Insecurity

According to data from Feeding America, 1 in 6 children in the United States may experience food insecurity, which is why they highlight the importance of addressing this critical situation before they enter school again, since “insufficient nutrition can damage a child’s growth and development and can negatively impact their ability to thrive in academic and social situations,” it is highlighted.

SEG has also pointed out that the five states where it operates — Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi — are among the 20 with the highest child poverty rates in the country.

Offering Solutions

“Offering the “Student Summer Lunch Packs” at a low cost through its “Break from Hunger” program allows SEG to expand its support for combating hunger in the Southeast and provide relief to customers at a time most needed. The nourishing meal boxes will include either a ham or turkey sandwich, chips, a fresh fruit item and a bottle of water. Customers can simply request a “Student Summer Lunch Pack” from the deli at any local Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket or Winn-Dixie store. The SEG Gives Foundation will also donate $1 to Feeding America for each purchase of a “Break from Hunger” meal with the goal to donate the equivalent of one million meals into the community in partnership with Feeding America network food banks,” SEG underlined.

In addition, SEG and the SEG Gives Foundation recently announced a $140,000 donation to seven Feeding America network food banks in the Southeast to directly help fund hunger relief initiatives. This is on top of the $700,000 allocated last year to local communities to help alleviate food insecurity.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores, and in-house pharmacies serve communities in all five southeastern states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

About the SEG Gives Foundation

The SEG Gives Foundation is the charitable arm of Southeastern Grocers Inc., which aligns donations with causes that are top priorities for the communities SEG serves, including fighting hunger, supporting military service members and their families, relief for those affected by extreme weather and natural disasters, and advocacy for belonging, inclusion, and diversity by fighting social injustice to close the gap of inequities faced by many individuals, families, and communities.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is the largest hunger relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 state food bank associations, and more than 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries, and meal programs, helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need in 2021 alone.