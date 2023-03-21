Digital innovation challenge presented to women-owned startups

Through an event that revolved around the relationship between innovation, technology, the digital space, and gender inequality, attendees discussed the question of how to influence the creation of a more inclusive innovation ecosystem on gender and address this type of digital divide.

Deborah Gibbins, chief operating officer at Mary Kay, pointed out:

While the pivot to digital provides a unique window of opportunity for women to innovate and scale their businesses, the digital acceleration can also perpetuate inequalities.

Deborah Gibbins, Mary Kay’s Chief Operating Officer. Photo: Mary Kay.

The Women's Entrepreneurship Accelerator brought together the executive representatives of its founding partners to celebrate its 3rd anniversary with a timely debate prior to the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW67), which, since its creation, studied for the first time comprehensively “the theme of innovation and technology from a gender perspective, presenting a unique opportunity to explore the gendered impacts of innovation and technology with recommendations that will set a course for a more inclusive and equitable digital economy,” said WEA.

International Recognition

Organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in Geneva and with the call to the other 5 UN partners, the WEA anniversary event highlighted the need to invest in women entrepreneurs through digital technology to expand their businesses.

Highlighting how the digital revolution offers enormous opportunities to improve the economic situation of women, as it facilitates access to knowledge, as well as international markets that allows them to engage with a wider network, the event warned of the risks posed by digital transformation in course in perpetuating existing patterns of gender inequality.

“With a mission to address the barriers faced by women entrepreneurs to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), WEA is working to create an enabling digital innovation eco-system for women entrepreneurs to ensure countries reap the benefits of the digital transformation underway to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable world,” noted WEA.

Thank you to the Grand Jury members who each provided their unique insights to the #WEA Digital Innovation Challenge. They identified 10 innovative digital solutions to create a more inclusive digital ecosystem for women-owned and led start-ups. #RediscoverInnovation #PowerOn pic.twitter.com/MCXqzbpYyL — Women's Entrepreneurship Accelerator (@WE_Accelerator) March 15, 2023

Data and Conclusions

The organization of the event highlighted the following figures on the panorama of gender inclusion in the digital universe:

37% of women in the world do not have access to the internet.

By 2050, 75% of jobs will be related to STEM areas.

Today, women hold just 22% of positions working in artificial intelligence and only 1 in 3 global researchers are women.

Only 28% of engineering graduates and 40% of graduates in computer science are women.

Women’s exclusion from the digital world has shaved $1 trillion from the gross domestic product of low-and middle-income countries in the last decade.

For its part, the main conclusions of the act were the following: