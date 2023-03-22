Rumble Boxing partners with the Michael J. Fox Foundation to fight Parkinson's

Xponential Fitness brand studios in the United States, Australia and the Dominican Republic invite members of their community to put on their gloves at an open house that will take place from April 10 to 16 with special hosts and offers exclusively for beginners.

Rachelle Dejean, Rumble’s chief marketing officer, pointed out:

Parkinson’s disease affects people of all ages and each journey is unique. We look forward to inviting people around the world to throw punches together for an important cause.

Proceeds from the training sessions will support the global research efforts of the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF), the world's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson's disease.

A New Round Against Parkinson's

During Parkinson's Awareness Month in April, Rumble Boxing teams up with Team Fox, MJFF's fundraising community, to combat the lifelong, progressive neurodegenerative disease for which there is currently no cure.

“We are honored to partner with The Michael J. Fox Foundation to help raise awareness for Parkinson’s disease and help people find ways to cope with movement disorders in a fun and motivating way,” added Dejean.

Rumble Boxing notes that boxing for fitness has shown results in helping to improve balance, stamina, hand-eye coordination, and strength, which can be especially beneficial for people with Parkinson's disease.

“Boxing, in particular, has received a lot of attention for its potential to help manage the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, including issues with gait, balance and walking. In addition, boxing improves concentration and overall self-awareness, not to mention a great stress reliever and mood booster,” notes the fitness company.

About Rumble Boxing

Founded in New York City in 2017, Rumble is a group fitness concept that offers a combination of boxing-inspired circuits and the transformative power of resistance training.

With over 40 studios around the world, Rumble combines boxing, HIIT, metabolic conditioning, and strength-training group fitness for a complete workout for all effort levels.

“The Foundation is on a mission to speed a cure for Parkinson’s disease as quickly as possible. And we need more generous partners, like the folks at Rumble, to help us achieve that ambitious goal. People and families with Parkinson’s are counting on us. We’re so grateful to our partners who contribute to this cause. Because the more individuals who join our mission, the more we can do to end this disease,” said Liz Diemer, MJFF’s vice president of Community Fundraising.

Research has found that high-intensity exercise can slow the progression of neurological disorders by promoting neural changes in the brain.