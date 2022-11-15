LIVE STREAMING
Publix Super Markets pledges $23 million to fight hunger

Feeding America member food banks will benefit from these resources.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
November 15, 2022

Publix Super Markets Charities (PSMC), the supermarket chain's charitable arm, recently announced plans to strengthen its commitment to help bring fresh, healthy food to the communities it serves.

In total, the company will commit $23 million to support hunger relief by the end of 2023, an effort that adds to the more than 10 million pounds of produce to stock 20 of the mobile pantries in their first year of operation.

Todd Jones, Publix CEO, stated:

As Americans continue to face hunger, we wanted to do more to help get much-needed meals onto the plates of our neighbors.

Resource sharing

PSMC has distributed millions in aid through its communities as follows:

  • In September, it announced a $5.65 million donation to 328 food banks and other nonprofit organizations focused on hunger relief.
  • It has donated an additional $3.85 million to 22 Feeding America member food banks to each purchase and equip a mobile food pantry.
  • With these contributions, PSMC has donated a total of $9.5 million in 2022 to support organizations fighting hunger.

Publix also announced a February 2023 hunger summit for Feeding America member food banks in the company's operating area. The goal of the summit is to provide a forum for open discussion and exchange of best practices in areas including logistics, warehousing, and transportation.

“In conjunction with Publix Charities, we’re proud to extend our commitment to helping alleviate hunger through these donations and the introduction of a hunger summit. We remain dedicated to doing good together to provide nourishing meals for people in need in our communities.” added Jones.

For her part, Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, Feeding America CEO, stressed: “Access to nutrition is a foundational need for everyone to be successful. We’re grateful to both Publix and Publix Super Markets Charities for their continued partnership and commitment to help alleviate hunger.”

About Publix Super Markets

As the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 240,000 associates, it currently operates 1,312 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia.

For 25 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work.

