Women in Technology (WIT) announces finalists for Annual Leadership Awards

As an event that recognizes the vision, talent and mentorship of professional women in the technology community of Washington, D.C., the main organization that contributes to the success of these professionals, this year's chosen ones were presented, a group of talented leaders who contribute a vision and a commitment to mentoring within their organizations and communities.

Amber Hart, president of WIT, pointed out:

These women truly represent the impact women are making on the development and application of technology from the classroom to the boardroom.

Beneficiaries

The leaders in the field of technology selected for the annual awards are:

Corporate Large-Market Sector

Nirali Chawla, KPMG

Candice Ling, Microsoft

Nisha Paliwal, Capital One

Juliana Vida, Splunk

Tahera Zamanzada, ICF

Corporate Mid-Market Sector

Jennifer Bonner, RIVA Solutions, Inc.

Megan Hanik, Groundswell

Zhenia Klevitsky, Sev1Tech

Nancy Novak, Compass Datacenters

Sovany Van, IntelliDyne, LLC

Corporate Small-Market Sector

Becky Aquino, Tenace, LLC

Deborah Hunt, iPower LLC

Donna Person Taylor, Instant Teams

Asiya Sarbasova, Tuva, an Akima Company

Government and Defense

Amanda Cournoyer, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Mangala Kuppa, Department of Labor’s Office of the Chief Information Officer

Kendra Miller, Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division

Emily Nugent, Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division

Kenyatta Powers-Rucker, Maryland Department of Human Services

Non-Profit and Academia

Nadine Alameh, Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC)

Greta Kauffman, Urban Institute

Sherry McCarthy, NRECA (National Rural Electric Cooperative Association)

Congratulations to the finalists for the 24th Annual Women in Technology Leadership Awards! Read more about our finalists here: https://t.co/SckoFiHwzB



WIT will announce the winners in-person at the 2023 Leadership Awards Gala on May 18, 2023 at the Hyatt Regency in Reston, VA. pic.twitter.com/8iAgOvNtzz — Women in Technology (@WITWomen) January 25, 2023

Rising Star

Samantha Brandt, Health MVHS, Leidos

Christine Cook, GEICO

Georgia Corey, SWIFT

Rachel Presley, MSM Technology LLC

Angela Robinson, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)

Small Business/Entrepreneur

Christine Dunbar, ROC Implementation & Management Group (ROCIMG), Inc.

Lola Han, Kamsa

Olivia Trivisani Bowker, Amivero

STEM Leadership

Shaundra Eberhardt, CACI International

Samantha Fletcher, AWS (Nominated for CACI International)

Sweta Sinha, GEICO

Audra Upchurch, LMI

Hanna Witzgall, Leidos

Unsung Hero

Janelle Desborough, CACI International

Karen Emery, iDirect Government

Mallika Gunturu, SWIFT

Amanda Williams, IonQ

Alison Woelfle, Fannie Mae

WIT will announce the winners at the Leadership Awards Gala on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

“This awards program is an inspiring highlight of the WIT year, showing how the innovations introduced by these finalists and their teams have transformed the way people interact with technology, organizations and one another,” added Hart.

About Women in Technology

With more than 1,000 members in the Washington, D.C., area, WIT fulfills its vision by providing leadership development, technology education, networking, and mentoring opportunities for women at all levels of their careers and for girls interested in STEM.