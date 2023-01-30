FedEx hosts 11th annual Small Business Grant Contest

As part of its eleventh annual Small Business Grant Contest, FedEx will distribute more than $330,000 in resources and services to 10 U.S.-based companies, which will be chosen from an initial pool of 100 top finalists during an initial judging period.

The 10 grand prize winners will be announced on May 11, 2023. Qualifying businesses can submit their entries and review the contest rules by clicking here.

Jenny Robertson, senior vice president of Integrated Marketing & Communications at FedEx, stated:

Since 2012, we’ve helped small business owners achieve their dreams by growing and expanding their ventures through our Grant Contest.

What to know: FedEx Small Business Grant Contest

Every 2023 FedEx Small Business Grant Contest grand prize winner will receive $30,000 plus a $1,000 FedEx Office printing credit, a $300 My FedEx Rewards coupon, and access to FedEx Premier Customer Service.

In addition, all winners will receive the following benefits:

A sustainable packaging consultation from FedEx Packaging Lab

A digital consultation from the FedEx Digital Sales Solutions team

20% discount on a monthly SEO plan from HigherVisibility

A mentoring session with select founding members at the Entrepreneurs' Organization

An invitation to attend a FedEx Grant Winner Forum

An article at the FedEx Small Business Center

An international trade dictionary courtesy of FedEx

In turn, all of the winners, which also includes a veteran-owned small business, will receive an additional $20,000 courtesy of the United Services Automobile Association (USAA) Small Business Insurance.

The Top 100 finalists will receive a financial consultation with Accion Opportunity Fund. Finalists will also have free access to the Initiative for a Competitive Urban Center (I.C.I.C.) Annual Conference, its Digital Learning Platform, and access to up to three of its webinars.

What a better time to #SupportSmall than after the holiday rush – shout out your favorite small business and products! pic.twitter.com/OC3y3X5sdG — FedEx (@FedEx) January 30, 2023

How to take part?

The contest is open to U.S.-based small for-profit businesses with 1-99 employees who have been in business selling a product or service for six months or more as of Jan. 31.

To participate, entrepreneurs must visit www.fedex.com/grantcontest and enter their business information (including their FedEx shipping account number), write a short profile about their business, and upload up to four photos of their business or product, including a logo.

A new addition to this year's contest is the People's Choice Awards, a 10-day voting period in which the public votes for a winner daily from among all entrants, allowing entrants the chance to win one of the 10 $1,000 digital cash gift cards (one gift card per day will be awarded to the qualified small business with the most likes on their entry that day).

Popular Choice voting will take place from Feb. 27 to March 8, 2023. The Top 100 Finalists will be announced on April 12, 2023. After an additional judging period, the winners will be announced on May 11, 2023.

Over the past 10 years, more than 68,000 companies have entered the contest in the United States alone, where a total of more than $1.6 million in cash and prizes have been distributed to more than 111 companies.

“FedEx will soon celebrate 50 years of connecting people and possibilities with small businesses serving as a crucial part of our success. We can’t wait to see who wins this year and what the future holds for these incredible entrepreneurs,” added Robertson.