Diageo donates $1 million to promote equity in education and develop talent

With the new resources allocated, the Miami Dade College (MDC) Foundation will advance the creation of a permanent endowment fund that will provide financial aid to these students in various disciplines and specializations.

The program, which includes counseling for the development of educational curricula and skills training, is especially aimed at Hispanic and black youth (90% of the MDC student population) who are seeking opportunities to access higher education.

Stephanie Childs, Executive Vice President and Corporate Relations at Diageo North America, stated:

This partnership furthers our commitment to help shape a more equitable society, by addressing structural barriers, supporting talent pipelines and investing in colleges that are primarily serving underrepresented communities.

Programs

Aimed at cultivating a diverse pool of future-ready talent, the money will also be used to develop educational curricula at the Miami Supply Chain Management Program and Culinary Institute.

The fund will support diverse students, especially those participating in the Rising Black Scholars and Presidential Scholars programs, which provide a variety of scholarship opportunities, financial aid in the form of stipends, and other experiences.

“We are proud to expand our program supporting higher education institutions and join forces with a college that shares our commitment to equity and inclusion,” added Childs.

Diageo North America's $1 million commitment will support deserving students, with an emphasis on our @mdcrbs & Presidential Scholars programs. The funds will provide financial aid to talented students in underrepresented communities. Thank you @diageo_na for your support. pic.twitter.com/C7mAeuCBwP — Miami Dade College (@MDCollege) October 5, 2022

Alliance with MDC

Since 1960, MDC, which was the first integrated university in Florida, has stood as an example in equity actions in the south of the state, now home to a large population of black and Hispanic students.

“We are so grateful for this generous investment from Diageo North America. MDC joins Diageo in prioritizing the creation and expansion of educational pathways that lead to high-paying in-demand jobs. Our partners are essential in carrying out this critical mission,” said MDC President Madeline Pumariega.

This partnership is part of the company's $10 million commitment to fund permanent endowments at 25 HBCUs across the country, providing financial assistance to students to help shape future Black leaders.

As part of this program, Diageo joined the Congressional HBCU Partnership Challenge to advocate for positive policy at higher education institutions and recently established the Higher Education Thought Leadership Consortium along with other public and private organizations to promote opportunities of sustainable growth for these institutions.

To learn more about Diageo's commitment, click here.