LIVE STREAMING
Diageo presents symbolic check to MDC representatives.
Diageo North America partners with Miami Dade College. Photo: Business Wire.

Diageo donates $1 million to promote equity in education and develop talent

It will fund access to deserving students in diverse communities.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
People watching a wall full of pictures on diversity.

Diverse Entrepreneurship

October 6th, 2022
Article
A photographer on a starry night.

World Space Week

October 6th, 2022
Article
Latino man is interviewed on the street.

Latinos Poorly Portrayed

October 6th, 2022
Article
Julia Rivera is the Chief External Affairs Officer at Congreso. Photo: Harrison Brink/AL DÍA News.

Congreso's chief ext. exec.

October 6th, 2022
Article
Image to illustrate article on social development.

Awards on Social Innovation

October 5th, 2022
Article
Wildfire on the mountains next to a lake.

Aid for Wildfires Fighters

October 5th, 2022
Article
A child holds a small U.S. flag to honor veterans.

Veterans Support

October 5th, 2022
Article
President Biden on the emergency room giving speech after hurricanes hit Florida and Puerto Rico.

Help for Hurricane's Victims

October 5th, 2022
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
October 06, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

With the new resources allocated, the Miami Dade College (MDC) Foundation will advance the creation of a permanent endowment fund that will provide financial aid to these students in various disciplines and specializations.

The program, which includes counseling for the development of educational curricula and skills training, is especially aimed at Hispanic and black youth (90% of the MDC student population) who are seeking opportunities to access higher education.

Stephanie Childs, Executive Vice President and Corporate Relations at Diageo North America, stated:

This partnership furthers our commitment to help shape a more equitable society, by addressing structural barriers, supporting talent pipelines and investing in colleges that are primarily serving underrepresented communities.

Programs

Aimed at cultivating a diverse pool of future-ready talent, the money will also be used to develop educational curricula at the Miami Supply Chain Management Program and Culinary Institute.

The fund will support diverse students, especially those participating in the Rising Black Scholars and Presidential Scholars programs, which provide a variety of scholarship opportunities, financial aid in the form of stipends, and other experiences.

“We are proud to expand our program supporting higher education institutions and join forces with a college that shares our commitment to equity and inclusion,” added Childs.

Alliance with MDC

Since 1960, MDC, which was the first integrated university in Florida, has stood as an example in equity actions in the south of the state, now home to a large population of black and Hispanic students.

“We are so grateful for this generous investment from Diageo North America. MDC joins Diageo in prioritizing the creation and expansion of educational pathways that lead to high-paying in-demand jobs. Our partners are essential in carrying out this critical mission,” said MDC President Madeline Pumariega.

This partnership is part of the company's $10 million commitment to fund permanent endowments at 25 HBCUs across the country, providing financial assistance to students to help shape future Black leaders.

As part of this program, Diageo joined the Congressional HBCU Partnership Challenge to advocate for positive policy at higher education institutions and recently established the Higher Education Thought Leadership Consortium along with other public and private organizations to promote opportunities of sustainable growth for these institutions.

To learn more about Diageo's commitment, click here.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
interesti.ngwe41.2.9
October 6th, 2022 - 8:12 pm
𝐈 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐝 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 $𝟗𝟎 𝐭𝐨 $4𝟎𝟎 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞. 𝐈 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐣𝐨𝐛 𝟑 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐠𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐣𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐈 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐲 $𝟏𝟎𝐤 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐬 . 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐠𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞…

Open The Link———–>>> 𝗪𝘄𝘄.𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗖𝗮𝘀𝗵𝟭.𝗖𝗼𝗺

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link