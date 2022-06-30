What is the HACR Young Hispanic Corporate Achievers program?

The Hispanic Association for Corporate Responsibility (HACR), seeking a platform that would highlight the significant achievements of young Hispanic professionals in corporate America while furthering the Association's mission of increasing Latino representation on corporate boards and in the C-suite, created the HACR Young Hispanic Corporate Achievers (HACR YHCA) program in 2007.

Considering that the application process for 2023 opens on July 1, 2022, it is important to highlight that successful candidates must complete an intensive three-month leadership development, education, and training program focused on corporate diversity, personal and professional development, and commitment to the community.

Selection Process

Each of the candidates seeking to be part of this program — people between 25 and 40 years old —must be proposed by their respective companies, Fortune 500 companies and/or corporate members of HACR.

Likewise, the nominees, who must have Hispanic ancestry and a demonstrated commitment to their communities, are workers who have excelled based on their qualities and leadership skills, in addition to their education and professional experience.

Up to 100 Hispanic corporate employees will be selected. Finalists will participate in a hybrid (virtual and in-person) leadership development and education training program between April and June 2023.

“HACR YHCAers are role models for other rising Fortune 500 executives and lead the way in establishing a new standard of excellence in Corporate America. To date, over 1,200 candidates have been nominated, more than 400 have completed the program, and many alumni have gone on to make their marks as executives in various industries,” underlines HACR.

Program Description

The HACR YHCA 2023 hybrid program includes 8 weeks of virtual meetings and training culminating in a three-day in-person leadership advancement meeting in Los Angeles, CA.

Its attendees will be trained in virtual and in-person leadership advancement on identity and DEI, professional development and leadership, and community engagement.

The main topics to be discussed are:

Strengthened leadership skills that use our unique heritage as a valuable differentiator

Action plans for moving up the corporate ranks

Tools for becoming a better communicator, mentor, and colleague

Conflict resolution and emotional intelligence skills

Networking with C-suite executives and board members

An awards dinner to reveal class participants and distribute distinctions

“The 2023 HACR YHCA program will include between 15 and 20 hours of intensive, virtual leadership development, and an in-person reception immediately followed by two days of dynamic, in-person training. Learning and development modules focused on topics such as intersectional leadership, personal branding, negotiation, emotional intelligence, ERG leadership and strategy, and corporate board readiness,” highlighted HACR.

Applications selected for the HACR YHCA Class of 2023 will be notified by November 15, 2022 at 6 p.m. PST. For more information, click here.