Platform launched to empower small business communities

“With the launch of the HCSB, our Board of Directors, Committee Chairs, and our entire team demonstrated that we are focused not only on advancing small businesses but also the communities in which their owners and employees live and work,” stated Frank Montes, HCSB Chairperson, during the presentation of this alliance of diverse organizations based in Southern California and committed to advancing these groups in the region and throughout the country.

The non-profit organization, which has major corporate sponsors, including the U.S. Bank and McCarthy Building Companies, is also supported by an alliance of diverse organizations in the Greater Inland Empire region.

Through a group of respected and experienced community leaders who have led local, regional and national organizations, HCSB is committed to championing and empowering coalitions between local communities, government and Hispanic small businesses and diverse communities in Southern California and across the country, providing them with resources and opportunities to ensure their success.

“This event introduced HCSB and its members to the community. It also served to bring small business owners together with corporate vendors to discuss possible new contracts. And several small businesses found people from other small businesses to hire on-the-spot!” added Montes.

Launch

Featured panels during the HCSB presentation, organized to offer a series of business readiness trainings for small business owners seeking government and corporate contracts, included:

How to be business ready for Acquisition Opportunities?

Sustainable future: Water, energy and labor

Infrastructure Projects – Hydrogen, Development and Construction of Industrial Complexes

Reactions

Juan Rodríguez,entrepreneur, and owner of Axxiom Enterprise, LLC and other small businesses, said: “I came away from the HCSB inaugural event not only with new friends and colleagues but also with at least three new contracts and numerous leads for additional business.”

“Our philanthropic and community investments are focused specifically on breaking down systemic barriers to racial and economic equity for women, people of color, and low- and moderate-income communities within our enterprise-wide giving platform, Community Possible,” noted Rockette Ewell, vice president and Community Affairs Manager at U.S. Bank.

“At McCarthy, we pride ourselves in being a community builder – not only builders of memorable structures that grace our community skylines but also builders of positive economic impact within our local communities. We look forward to continuing to work in partnership with the Hispanic Coalition of Small Businesses to help advance our local workforce development efforts, philanthropic contributions to the community, and to provide access to contracting opportunities for diverse-owned vendors through partnerships, supplier outreach, and mentorship opportunities. We are working together to continue to move the needle forward in the Diversity, Equity &Inclusion (DE&I) space within the construction industry,” pointed out Michael Herrera, Regional Director for McCarthy Supplier Diversity and Community Outreach.