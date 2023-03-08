LIVE STREAMING
A team of people working at the office.
Support for those seeking more equitable communities. Photo: Pixabay.

W.K. Kellogg Foundation and the Center for Creative Leadership present fellowship program

The initiative emphasizes equity and racial healing.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
A 'Fair Shot' promo image.

Looking For Equality

March 8th, 2023
Article
Image to illustrate Women's Day.

World's Debt on Women Grows

March 8th, 2023
Article
Tony Curtis, Patricia Pacheco de Baez, DK Bartley, and Angelica Urquijo are ALPFA's new board members. Photos courtesy of LinkedIn, dileaders.com, and myworkforcesolutions.biz

New ALPFA board members

March 8th, 2023
Article
Photo Courtesy of Jefferson.

Increasing health equity

March 8th, 2023
Article
SBA Administrator Isabel Guzman in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

In Person Events Are Back

March 7th, 2023
Article
Digital background.

Happy Anniversary SBDA!

March 7th, 2023
Article
Factory producing air pollution.

Deadly Air Quality

March 7th, 2023
Article
Watershed in a forrest.

Water and Land in focus

March 7th, 2023
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
March 08, 2023

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

Helping leaders connect, grow, and lead transformative change toward a more equitable society, the 18-month fellowship highlights the Foundation's DNA, which is based on community engagement and collective leadership.

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation (WKKF) in partnership with the Center for Creative Leadership (CCL) recently announced the opening of the application process for local leaders in Michigan, Mississippi, New Mexico and New Orleans to participate in the 'Class Three' of its WKKF Community Leadership Network scholarship program.

Paul Martínez, WKKF’s chief leadership and human capital strategist, stated:

Our founder, Will Keith Kellogg, recognized that investing in local leaders and authentic engagement of communities is essential to creating the equitable conditions necessary for children and families to thrive.

Opportunity for Leaders

The WKKF Community Leadership Network Scholarship is intended for fellows who stand out for being:

  • Passionate about bringing the best of themselves to create equitable conditions for children, families and communities.
  • Invested locally in their communities, with a desire to connect with others in their Tribes, cities, states and beyond to work collectively for greater impact.
  • Intentional about deepening their understanding of racial equity, racial healing, community engagement and collective leadership to drive transformational change in communities.
  • Experienced or interested in early childhood education, health, food systems, workforce development, family economic security or other fields that advance racial equity and children’s well-being.

“This fellowship is a manifestation of his vision. Every class of fellows deepens their knowledge and expands their skills to serve their communities in phenomenal ways,” added Martínez.

About the Fellowship 

Offering hands-on leadership development, one-on-one coaching, peer networking, and hands-on experience, the grant also allows fellows to participate in multi-day sessions with all participants, while also meeting with a smaller community cohort, and will have one on one chats with an executive coach.

In addition, the fellows become part of W.K. Kellogg Foundation Global Leaders Network to support continued connection, collaboration and collective action. This network of global fellows includes more than 1,100 change agents from Latin America and the Caribbean, Southern Africa, and the United States.

“It is a great privilege to partner with the Kellogg Foundation in stewarding the WKKF Community Leadership Network. We are honored to know and work with such a talented group who are committed to creating a brighter future for our children through an innovative approach to leadership,” pointed out Martin Schneider, CCL president and CEO. 

Since 2018, CCL has directed and managed the program, featuring a 50-year track record of incorporating cutting-edge, proven leadership research into programs that elevate participants' individual priorities and goals.

Scholarship applications are being accepted online at wkkfcln.org through April 10, 2023.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link