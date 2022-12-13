Ludacris and Mercedes-Benz USA donate shoes to kids across the country

The renowned artist and the automotive company presented their holiday giving program “Season to Shine Holiday Giving,” along with Shoes That Fit, a non-profit organization that gives children new sports shoes to attend school with dignity and joy .

The initiative is part of Mercedes-Benz USA's (MBUSA) "Driving Your Future" national corporate social responsibility program, which aims to empower the next generation by supporting educational programs, career preparation, and child safety.

Dimitris Psillakis, president and CEO of MBUSA, stated:

We are committed to helping the next generation thrive, and make a lasting contribution to our local communities and beyond.

A great year

Through this program, MBUSA provided 1,270 new pairs of shoes to every attending student at its Atlanta partner schools, Michael R. Hollis Innovation Academy, and Leonora P. Miles Intermediate Elementary.

The company partnered with its ambassador Ludacris and The Ludacris Foundation who supported MBUSA employee volunteers in making the deliveries.

“I care deeply about supporting and serving kids in my hometown of Atlanta and it was an honor to help my friends at Mercedes give back with their Season to Shine event. I know that the new shoes are a small stepping stone to helping these students live out their dreams and realize their greatness. I’m thrilled to be part of that,” said Ludacris.

MBUSA also encouraged employees across the country to join the Season to Shine program by donating new shoes directly to Shoes That Fit, which will be given to children in local communities across the country.

About Shoes That Fit

Since its founding in 1992, Shoes That Fit has provided more than 2 million pairs of new shoes and other necessities to children across the United States.

"Shoes are intrinsically important to kids. Too many families are forced to choose rent and food over shoes, leaving children wearing shoes that hurt, embarrass them, cause them to miss out on physical activities, and sometimes miss school altogether. New shoes make a basic and lasting impact,” stressed Amy Fass, CEO and executive director of Shoes That Fit.

According to data provided by the beneficiary schools, thanks to this initiative, 62% of them have reported an improvement in student behavior, and 87% reported an improvement in student self-esteem.

“Kicking off the holiday season with a new pair of shoes will give our students the confidence they need to tackle the rest of the school year. We are so grateful to Mercedes for making this happen and bringing holiday cheer to our school,” stated Thalise Perry, Principal at Miles Intermediate Elementary School.

To learn more about how MBUSA supports its communities, click here.