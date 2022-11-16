Scholarship fund launched to promote new generation of video game creators

LearnDistrict Inc., the educational media company behind Girls Make Games, a renowned STEAM development program for girls and non-binary students around the world to learn and develop the technical and artistic skills necessary to enter the interactive entertainment industry, recently launched a new scholarship package that combines professional development and financial support to ensure underrepresented students have the opportunity to access STEAM programs at an early age.

Laila Shabir, founder of Girls Make Games, stated:

In 2021, less than 24% of game developers identified as women in the United States.

Through the newly created Girls Make Games Scholarship Fund (GMGSF), U.S. students, ages 8-24, can access career path opportunities and develop the skills needed to succeed as a game developer.

About Girls Make Games

This program, founded in 2014, has reached more than 23,000 students in nearly 150 cities in 20 countries through its workshops, summer camps, tutorials, and games.

Beginning in the fall of 2022, the fund will be used to endow the summer camp and workshop programs offered by Girls Make Games.

“Through the Girls Make Games Scholarship Fund we want to give girls and women the access and tools they need to engage in STEAM careers through play and game design,” added Shabir.

The fund aims to provide access to STEAM opportunities to 100,000 girls and women by 2026.

A growing industry

According to World Economic Forum figures shared by GMGSF, the gaming industry is projected to maintain its rapid growth and could be worth $321 billion by 2026.

Also, according to a new report from PwC, in 2021 total gaming revenue (excluding esports) reached $214.2 billion and will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.4%.

Eligible students interested in game development careers are welcome to apply. Next year, GMGSF will also begin offering access to industry mentors, internships, and college scholarships. For more information, click here.