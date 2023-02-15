LIVE STREAMING
Video production.
LPB continues its effort to support upcoming Latino filmmakers. Photo: Pixabay.

Latino Public Broadcasting announces first cohort of its Latino Emerging Filmmakers Fellowship

The fellowship supports their entry into independent media.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Student working on a computer.

FedEx-HBCU Ambassadors Rd. 2

February 15th, 2023
Article
Business' telephone.

A new health hotline in PA

February 14th, 2023
Article
Social worker serving meals.

$7.5M vs. health barriers

February 14th, 2023
Article
Empty classroom.

Charter Schools make IMPACT

February 14th, 2023
Article
Mary Kay event on young women in STEAM.

Mary Kay + Women in Science

February 14th, 2023
Article
SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman in Portland.

The Latino Prosperity Tour

February 13th, 2023
Article
Romulo Diaz, Sr., has passed away at the age of 103. Photo Credit: Broussard's.

R.I.P., Mr. Romulo Diaz Sr.

February 13th, 2023
Article
Photo Credit: Elizabeth Field.

Women changing the narrative

February 13th, 2023
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
February 15, 2023

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

Latino Public Broadcasting (LPB) recently announced the six projects that will be part of its new Latino Emerging Filmmakers Fellowship, a program to advance the careers of Latino storytellers.

Sandie Viquez Pedlow, executive director of LPB, noted:

We’re thrilled to be starting this new program for emerging filmmakers looking for a way into the public media space.

Recipients of the grant, sponsored by the MacArthur Foundation, will receive matching funding for two years to go towards production, mentoring, resource sharing, training, team building, distribution, and promotion.

Who are the fellows?

Ebony Bailey

The Afro “Mexpats”

The documentary will offer a nuanced exploration of the growing number of Black Americans who are moving to Mexico, giving a glimpse into the lives of the Afro “Mexpat” community.

Juan Carlos Dávila  

There’s No Fish in the Sea

Desperately trying to adapt to climate change, fishermen in Vieques, Puerto Rico are forced to venture further into the open sea, risking their lives to catch sufficient amounts of fish to make a living. 

Arturo R. Jiménez y Edna Díaz 

Sangre Violenta/Sangre Violeta

In a country where an average of 10 women are killed every day, how did a movement of women protesting their rights to life and personal integrity find themselves the target of the Mexican government? In this short documentary, feminist activists reflect on the shared history that brought them here and consider the future of women’s rights.

Paloma Martínez

Co-workers (w.t.)

Two co-workers bridge racial divides when they unite to organize their workplace for better conditions.

Raúl Paz-Pastrana

Dark Skies

Weaving landscape and dark sky cinematography with poetic narrative stories from the peoples of the San Luis Valley in southern Colorado, Dark Skies is a meditation on memory, colonization, the environment, and their collective place in the cosmos.

Marcia Robiou

Protection Denied (w.t.)

This film explores the plight of undocumented survivors of domestic abuse in New York City. Wrongfully denied a path to citizenship by the police department, they are vulnerable to deportation, which can place them back in the hands of their abusers.

What does the support look like?

LEFF will provide production support, training and mentoring through three main components:

  1. LEFF will fund the development and production of short documentaries (no longer than 15 minutes) that explore contemporary civic and social justice issues from the Latino-American perspective. LPB will distribute and promote the completed films across public media platforms and beyond.
  2. LEFF will provide production support, training and one-on-one mentoring over the course of the fellowship, pairing fellows with established Latino media makers as mentors. 
  3. Interactive Master Classes will be presented by LPB and taught by an exceptional team of Latino filmmakers. These classes will also be made accessible to a wider group of emerging Latino filmmakers invited by LPB. 

“This is a talented group whose projects reflect a broad spectrum of issues and viewpoints. We look forward to guiding their journey and sharing their films with audiences,” added Viquez Pedlow.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link