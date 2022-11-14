As part of its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitment, Electrify America recently announced in California its support to 4 award-winning community organizations that promote the use of these types of cars.

The resources announced are part of an ongoing plan for $200 million in California ZEV education and infrastructure programs in the state through mid-2024.

Gabriela Herrera Gugiu, senior corporate social responsibility specialist at Electrify America, noted:

We believe it is our responsibility to help create a future where zero-emission vehicles can be accessible and affordable for Californians and communities across the country.

Equal transition

The four-year funding strategy, in which millions of investments have been made to community organizations (CBOs) and non-profit organizations (NGOs), has the mission of supporting this transition to electric vehicles and driving with zero emissions from the escape tube between diverse communities and with limited resources.

The $3 million will be used specifically to expand digital and in-person education projects and electric vehicle (EV) driving programs, as well as to support events and provide access to potential EV incentives and financing workshops.

“In the exciting race to electrify our transportation system, many communities have not had equitable access to resources and information that can help establish EV adoption,” added Herrera Gugiu.

We will be installing our Next-Generation chargers at the following locations.



Please note: these charging stations are currently offline as we uninstall our early technology hardware and install our new hardware. We will keep you updated on when these stations are back online! — Electrify America (@ElectrifyAm) September 30, 2022

Green City

The EV education program is also articulated with another Electrify America initiative known as Green City, in which $25 million has been invested to bring charging infrastructure to the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach and help start electrifying tens of thousands of drayage trucks entering the port complex every day.

Through 2021, Electrify America had invested a total of $197.3 million in California's low-income, disadvantaged, and underserved communities, materializing resources in education programs, and charging infrastructure access strategies and services to promote ZEV driving, including $18 million in education and marketing.

New beneficiaries

Among more than 100 public, private, and nonprofit entities from across California invited to submit proposals to support education and awareness of brand-neutral ZEVs in diverse communities, these organizations were selected: