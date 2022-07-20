LIVE STREAMING
Greenwood Project students taking a class.
Career opportunities for Latino and Black students. Photo: @greenwoodprochi.

The Janus Henderson Foundation donates $450,000 to the Greenwood Project

This foundation is the charitable arm of Janus Henderson Investors, the global asset manager.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
July 20, 2022

The Janus Henderson Foundation, the charitable organization of Janus Henderson Investors, announced a new three-year $450,000 grant to Project Greenwood as part of its commitment to diverse communities.

All training programs from The Greenwood Project, which offers high-achieving Black and Latino students access to career opportunities in the financial industry through paid internships, educational field trips, a FinTech coding boot camp, and a Summer Financial Institute providing simulated training for the technology and financial services industries, allow students to earn income while they learn, further increasing their chances of success.

“Our partnership with the Greenwood Project is one we’re particularly excited about because we feel the programs create real pathways to meaningful change for the students, their communities and the financial services industry. Black and Latinx professionals have been historically underrepresented in our industry. These programs help us cultivate diverse talent that makes our company stronger, and it extends opportunities in an industry that the students may not have been aware of or prepared for. It’s truly a transformative partnership,” said Tiphani Krueger, President of the Janus Henderson Foundation and Global Head of Human Resources for Janus Henderson Investors.

Grant funds will help support the expansion of Project Greenwood's high school programming, which includes the FinTech Program and the Financial Institute. Funds will also go toward hiring full-time staff who will manage the programs.

Bevon Joseph, Founder of the Greenwood Project, said:

Janus Henderson is a model partner for the Greenwood Project. They understand that it takes a village, and significant monetary contributions, to repair years of systemic wealth inequities in this country. They are a true partner for us, not just a donor. 

Joseph highlights how by extensive volunteer support to their organization they are able to offer professional experiences to students and help bring about real change in their lives and those of their families. 

“Janus Henderson has fully embraced our model and understands that the focus must always be on the students and how we can impact their lives positively,” added the founder of the Greenwood Project.

About the Foundation

The Janus Henderson Foundation is known for supporting educational initiatives that improve the learning potential of young people.

With a series of donations, beginning in 1994, by the summer of 2021 Janus Henderson Investors announced new goals to increase organization-wide diversity and pay parity. Partnerships with organizations like the Greenwood Project allow the foundation to advance those goals while supporting the communities in which the company operates.

Currently, Janus Henderson Investors is also helping the Greenwood Project expand its student recruitment efforts beyond the Chicago area by hosting an information session in Denver, CO, where community leaders from education, business, and the nonprofit world can learn about these programs and how to partner with the organization.

“Throughout this summer, more than 30 interns from various programs will work in Janus Henderson offices around the globe. Janus Henderson aims for at least 50% of eligible participants to receive and accept full-time employment offers,” it is highlighted from JHG.

About JHG

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) is a leading global asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.

