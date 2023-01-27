Reportlinker.com recently announced the launch of this report designed to analyze changing post-pandemic socioeconomic trends, growing concerns about debt sustainability, and the region's unique political scenarios.

“After two consecutive years of economic contraction in 2019 and 2020, Latin America achieved a ~7% real GDP growth in 2021. Some of the larger Latin American nations are emerging market growth leaders across the globe, and the region is known for its commodity exports, robust trade, and cost-effective labor,” highlights the analytic firm.

Unique factors

Noting how factors unique to the health and growth potential of Latin American economies become a harbinger of economic strength in the medium and long term, the report also identifies financial risks and prominent policies.

“Decision makers and investors can also leverage insights into the evolution of megatrends under Latin America’s macroeconomic conditions, while also assessing the industry growth prospects across the regional countries.A key feature of this piece is the focus on megatrends for 6 countries under study, which will help businesses, decision-makers, and policymakers leverage long-term trends for driving profitable and sustainable investments,” notes Reportlinker.

The research also looks at existing policy structures and megatrends in key Latin American industries, as well as their economic impact on long-term industry growth.

About Reportlinker

It is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need, instantly, in one place.