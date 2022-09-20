Amazon and Water.org expand partnership to bring drinking water to 100 million people

Taking into account data provided by this important association, by 2025 a scenario has been projected in which 50% of the world's population will live in areas with water scarcity as a result of climate change, and in which low-income families will be the most affected by this crisis.

Against this grim backdrop, a new commitment between Amazon and water.org was recently announced to deliver climate-resilient water and sanitation solutions that will provide lasting access to the precious resource for 100 million people in Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

In addition to its participation in launching this fund, Amazon is also contributing $10 million to directly empower 1 million people with access to water by 2025, providing 3 billion liters of water per year in areas facing water scarcity.

Since 2020, Amazon and Water.org teams have worked together to provide clean water and sanitation to 250,000 people in communities across India and Indonesia, through microloans that help nearby communities finance water pipe connections and sanitation installations in homes.

Matt Damon, co-founder of Water.org and WaterEquity, stated:

Water action is climate action. We must focus on global water security by putting the water and sanitation needs of the most vulnerable front and center through our climate discussions and most importantly, our philanthropy.

Important Donation

Amazon's most recent donation will fuel one of the largest private water and climate investment portfolios to date over the next two years. This is the Fund for Water and Climate, which will support climate-resilient water and sanitation projects, including water reuse infrastructure, wastewater treatment plants, and the reduction of water loss.

“The climate crisis can’t wait and pressing issues like safe water and sanitation require action today. We’ve done incredible work with Water.org the last several years, reaching hundreds of thousands of people, and I’m proud to extend our partnership today to help directly support 1 million people having access to safe water by 2025. We are also encouraging our partners in The Climate Pledge to join us to help reach the most vulnerable communities around the world with safe water and sanitation,” noted Kara Hurst, vice president for worldwide sustainability at Amazon.

For millions, the water crisis is around the clock. Give to @Water monthly and help empower families with safe water and time to pursue education and work that can help break the cycle of poverty. https://t.co/wEaTxvXzOk pic.twitter.com/07oOwzfzyz — Water.org (@Water) September 20, 2022

In addition to global investments in clean water and sanitation, Amazon, which is the world's largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy and was the first signatory to The Climate Pledge, which now has more than 375 companies committed to net carbon reduction 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement, it has also committed to decarbonizing its own operations to be net zero carbon by 2040.

“People living in poverty are especially vulnerable to the impacts of climate change because they often lack access to reliable water and sanitation systems. They also have limited access to funding that can help them adapt to growing droughts, declining water quality, and shifting precipitation patterns. Water.org is working to change this,” underscored Gary White, CEO y cofundador de Water.org y WaterEquity.

About Water.org

It is an international non-profit organization that has positively transformed more than 48 million lives around the world with access to clean water and sanitation. Founded by Gary White and Matt Damon, Water.org is pioneering market-driven financial solutions to the global water crisis.