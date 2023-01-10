NASA offers prestigious research grant

With the goal of exploring fellowship opportunities in its postdoctoral program and sharing the agency's mission of advancing science, technology, aeronautics, and space exploration, the NASA Postdoctoral Program (NPP) is characterized by presenting a unique and inspiring environment so that fellows can conduct their research alongside prominent scientists.

J. Scott Miller, Ph.D., ORAU NPP Program Director, noted:

ORAU supports NASA's goal to build an inclusive, collaborative, open, and innovative work environment that enhances work-life balance and encourages career development for postdoctoral fellows.

The deadline for submitting applications for this scholarship cycle is March 1st, 2023.

About the program

Offering unique research opportunities for talented scientists from the United States and abroad to participate in ongoing NASA research projects alongside the agency's top scientists, the program extends the possibility of accessing grants from one to three years.

Whether at a NASA center, or at its headquarters, or at a NASA-affiliated research institute, grants are competitive and designed to advance missions in space science, earth science, aeronautics, space operations, exploration systems, and astrobiology.

How to access?

Postdoctoral Fellows — Scientists who received their degree 5 years ago.

Senior Fellows — Those who received their doctorates more than 5 years ago.

After the first year as a postdoctoral fellow, scientists interested in management can apply to the postdoctoral management program at NASA Headquarters, which has reopened eligibility to foreign nationals who can apply for the Exchange Visitor J-1 visa status.

What does the scholarship include?

Currently, stipend rates for these NASA Postdoctoral Fellows start at $70,000 per year. Supplements are provided for higher cost of living areas and certain academic majors. The stipend amount for a Senior Postdoctoral Fellow is based on appointment location, experience (number of years post-PhD), and professional achievement, including academic rank and professional title.

Available benefits include health insurance supplements, professional development resources, a research grant of up to $10,000 per year, and relocation reimbursement.

“The NPP includes diverse scientific and technological fellowships offered at NASA and one-of-a-kind educational experiences that prepare future leaders for NASA and the academic community,” added Miller.

Check eligibility and requirements clicking here.