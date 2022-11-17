Latino Community Foundation (LCF) allocates more than $300,000 to grassroots organizations

The largest network of Hispanic philanthropists, through its Latino Giving Circle Network (LGCN), recently conducted a virtual meeting with close to 500 sponsors in which different collective donations were made to more than 35 organizations led by Latinos in California.

LCF continues to work like this to boost and mobilize Latino youth leadership, increase access to health care, and offer support for entrepreneurs.

With the goal of inspiring substantive change in these communities, LCF directs its support to these organizations that address the most pressing issues facing Latinos in the state.

Anais Amaya, Latino Giving Circle Network co-director, stated:

Grassroots nonprofits have been on the front lines of crisis response, organizing, and healing our communities.

LGCN, the largest network of Latino philanthropists in the United States, has invested more than $2.8 million in Latino nonprofit organizations that work to create opportunities for youth and families to reach their full potential.

The network is made up of nearly 500 philanthropists in 19 Giving Circles located throughout California.

“We are so proud that our Latino-led nonprofits receive flexible investments and are validated for their extraordinary leadership,” added Amaya.

NEW: Our #LatinoGivingCircleNetwork invested over $300K into 35+ Latino-led orgs in 2022.



Over the last 10 years, these Latino philanthropists have invested their hearts & dollars into grassroot nonprofits that are on the frontlines of social change. https://t.co/IpxyLMvfBn pic.twitter.com/l6ayCDRCmE — Latino Community Fdn (@LatinoCommFdn) November 16, 2022

Reactions

“As Latinos, the concept of giving is engrained in our DNA. The results of this year’s grant cycle not only highlights the generosity of our community, but also the Network’s mission of unleashing the power of Latinos across the state to create meaningful change,” noted Raaida Mannaa, Latino Giving Circle Network co-director.

For her part, Adriana Ayala, executive director of Chicana Latina Foundation, one of the night’s Grantee recipients, pointed out: “The Latino Giving Circle Network is a model for philanthropy. The generosity of the Latino community is so inspiring. I plan to join as a member so that I can be a part of the movement to pay it forward.”

Constituting itself as a milestone in the mission of the Network, which uses a philanthropic model of change and not of charity, the virtual day of fundraising became a success.

For the complete list of organizations that have received grants from the Latino Giving Circle Network in 2022, click here.