Alliant Insurance Services launches scholarships for diverse students

Alliant Fellows and Alliant Scholars are the names of these new scholarships designed to offer students from diverse communities a variety of valuable opportunities for educational development and internships in the insurance industry.

Lilian Vanvieldt, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer with Alliant, noted:

Alliant is dedicated to providing underrepresented students with the necessary resources and opportunities to build long and rewarding careers in the field of insurance.

What do the programs consist of?

Alliant Fellows, the first fellowship program of its kind, offers students in-depth professional experience over three summers for fellows to explore different parts of the insurance industry through one-on-one mentorships and weekly rotations within various Alliant departments, culminating in a presentation for C-suite executives and other organization leaders.

Upon completion of the course, developed by Aaisha Hamid, Assistant Vice President and Manager of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Alliant, students will be able to emerge as developing leaders with specialized expertise.

As part of the program, fellows will receive a competitive salary, as well as monthly resources for room and board.

For its part, Alliant Scholars presents experienced students with the opportunity to complete a specialized insurance certification on a flexible schedule.

By being paired with a mentor in a specialty area of their choice, fellows are presented with different options to complete a capstone project and develop a pitch for Alliant leadership.

Following the initial success of the program, the first cohort of Alliant Fellows and Alliant Scholars, supported by Southern University, seeks to accelerate the growth of underrepresented professionals in the insurance industry.

“These inspiring young minds represent the future of our industry and are poised to become the leaders of tomorrow,” added Vanvieldt.

Winners

These are the Alliant Fellows 2022:

Edmund Amoafo-Yeboah Jr., a Southern University business administration student looking to gain corporate experience and learn about diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace.

Delaisha Davis, a business administration student at Southern University with the goal of expanding her knowledge of conflict resolution, communications, and customer service.

The Scholar Alliant 2022 is:

Elexie Bryant, a Xavier University pharmacy student completing an eight-week online Certified Pharmacy Benefits Specialist program.

About Alliant Insurance Services

It is one of the main distributors of diversified insurance products and services in the country, which operates through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer its clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions based on innovative thinking and personalized service.

Alliant is changing the way its clients approach risk and benefit management, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations.