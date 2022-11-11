New Jersey Department of Treasury announces the appointment of Chief Diversity Officer, Director of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion

Candice Alfonso will begin serving in these roles on Monday, Nov. 14.

On Nov. 7, New Jersey State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio announced that Candice Alfonso has been appointed as Chief Diversity Officer (CDO) and Director of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion (ODI). She begins in these roles on Nov. 14.

Maher Muoio noted that the Department is “excited to welcome Candice.”

“Her experience within multiple branches of State government and her long-standing commitment to equity, make her ideally qualified for this position,” she continued.

Alfonso has over 20 years of experience in multi-disciplinary supervisory, leadership, and administrative management in all branches of State government. Prior to joining the Murphy Administration, she worked for the Judiciary’s Office of Probation Services, and the Office of Legislative Services

ODI’s mission is to “execute diversity and inclusion strategies targeted toward greater utilization of minority, women, veteran, disabled veteran, and LGBTQ+ owned businesses.”

“I am honored to have been appointed as the State’s Chief Diversity Officer and Director of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion at such a pivotal time in our State. I look forward to bringing solutions to removing barriers to public contracting opportunities faced by minority, women, veteran, disabled veteran, and LGBTQ+ owned businesses for a stronger, fairer, and more equitable New Jersey,” said Alfonso of her appointment.

Throughout her career, Alfonso has displayed herself to be a changemaker.

During her time in the Murphy Administration, Alfonso has staffed the Governor’s Office of Economic Growth and helped businesses and industries figure out the economic challenges caused by COVID-19. She also had a significant role in getting the 2026 FIFA World Cup to the New Jersey/New York region, ensuring that equity and inclusion was a key part of the region’s winning bid strategy. She will stay in her World Cup role while at ODI.

In her most recent role, Alfonso served as Chief of Staff for the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency (NJHMFA).

As Director of ODI and CDO, Alfonso will continue the work of her predecessor by contacting minority- and women-owned businesses about public contracting opportunities. She will also manage the final phase of a state-wide disparity study, then review the final report and work with stakeholders to create a plan to increase contracting opportunities based on the study. For this, she will be working with the Legislature, the Governor’s Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging, and other stakeholders.

The position of CDO was created by law.