SBA introduces inaugural Small Business Cyber Summit

Highlighting the FBI's Internet Crime Report, which notes that the cost of cybercrime against the small business community reached $2.4 billion in 2021, as well as its own survey showing that 88% of small business owners felt their business was vulnerable to a cyberattack, the Small Business Administration (SBA) set a date of October 26 for this free cybersecurity forum.

Isabel Casillas Guzmán, SBA Administrator, stated:

America's small businesses are pivoting to digital technologies and online strategies at historic rates to reach new customers and improve operational efficiencies, but that pivot has also exposed them to significant new threats from cyberattacks.

First Edition

This initiative, the first one led by the organization, responds to the need of many small businesses that can't afford professional IT solutions or don't know where to start.

Taking as a reference the National Cyber Security Month, this event will offer tools, tips and resources to small business owners to strengthen their cyber infrastructures and explore new trends and challenges on these topics.

"Our SBA team has mobilized to support them against these potentially disruptive threats with cybersecurity resources and trainings across our resource partner networks, as well as through our recently launched Small Business Digital Alliance. Launching the SBA’s first annual Cybersecurity Summit will help us build on that work and ensure America's 33 million small businesses and innovative startups can pivot safely online and grow resilient businesses,” added Casillas Guzmán.

The summit comes on the heels of the recent announcement of the winners of the SBA's new pilot program created to help small startup businesses protect themselves against cyberattacks.

Summit Highlights

The inaugural summit will feature multiple speakers, including Casillas Guzmán, SBA Associate Administrator, Mark Madrid, SBA Resource Partners, Small Business Development Centers, Infrastructure Security Agency and Cyber Security (CISA), the FBI, chambers of commerce, state government partners, public and private sector experts, leading technology platforms, and award-winning business coaches.

Through easy-to-understand and compact segments, attendees will have the opportunity to network and access practical tips, problem-solving strategies, industry trends, threat prevention, and small business testimonials to learn how to help owners of these businesses defend themselves against cyber attacks.

“We are energized to bring actual solutions to the table for America’s small businesses, which continue to inspire us all with hope and resilience,” highlighted Madrid.

Registration for the event is open to all. Click here to register.