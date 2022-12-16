This is how companies can participate in the 2023 HACR Corporate Inclusion Index

The Hispanic Association for Corporate Responsibility (HACR), which has 36 years of experience driving greater Hispanic inclusion in Fortune 500 companies, recently announced that the data collection period for its new report begins on January 10, 2023, and it will run until March 31.

“The survey results allow companies to identify opportunities for growth in their Hispanic DE&I practices and answers the question: What makes a company ‘good’ for Hispanics? The HRI then works with participants to adjust their inclusion strategy based on the results,” pointed out HACR.

Building on its renowned corporate sector research effort, specifically focused on Latino inclusion since 2009, HACR invites businesses to participate in its new survey for free.

Who can participate?

Within companies, this information is particularly relevant to the Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Latinx ERG leadership, Human Resources Departments, and DEI global departments that invest in benchmarking initiatives.

Last year, the majority of survey participants were Fortune 500 companies.

Among the industrial sectors included, the following stand out:

Commercial banks

Diversified finance

Financial data services

Foods

Consumer products

Beverages

Insurance

Pharmaceutical products

Telecommunications

Health care, including insurance and managed care, medical products and equipment

To participate you can send an email to [email protected] to express your interest.

About the HACR Corporate Inclusion Index

HACR works closely with representatives of participating companies to guide the process.

The 4 focus areas of the survey are:

Employment Acquisitions Government Philanthropy

Companies that excel in any of these 4 areas will be publicly recognized with HACR's 5-Star Award at HACR's 31st Annual Symposium: The Power of Hispanic Inclusion, during Hispanic Heritage Month in New York City.

How are companies rated?

Ratings are based on 2 focus areas for each of the 4 pillars:

A hands-on assessment that assesses a company's infrastructure for Hispanic diversity and inclusion. These are multiple choice and yes/no questions. A maximum of 4 stars is possible. Stars are awarded based on a percentage achieved out of a total of 25 items per pillar. A performance assessment that measures how companies track progress on Hispanic diversity and inclusion. These questions are generally quantitative in nature. One star is awarded based on a company's ability to meet the threshold of at least 3 out of 5 quants per pillar.

Click here for the latest published report.

Review this basic document to get started.