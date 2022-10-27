“A Community Thrives” features 2022 national grant winners

USA Today Network and the Gannett Foundation recently announced the recipients of the company's national grant.

Sue Madden, Gannett Foundation director, stated:

A Community Thrives and the Gannett Foundation are thrilled to announce the admirable recipients of this year’s national project grants.

Sixth edition

As an annual event, “A Community Thrives” encourages nonprofit organizations to promote their ideas and efforts on a national platform that leverages USA TODAY and the more than 200 local USA TODAY Network brands to attract attention and support through donations.

After reviewing 760 submissions from organizations in 45 states and Washington, D.C., the initiative, which raised more than $6 million, including a crowdfunding of the program through Mightycause, which raised $3.7 million, it was decided that Grants will be distributed as follows:

$800,000 earmarked for national projects.

$1,3 million for local operating grants.

$200,000 for fundraising incentives.

These resources only take into account the $2.3 million earmarked for the program.

“For six years running, we have been inspired by organizations working so diligently to support their local communities,”added Madden.

About Community Thrives

It is a grant-making and crowdfunding program of the USA TODAY Network. The initiative is part of the Gannett Foundation and supports non-profit organizations with projects focused on building communities. Since 2017, the program has helped distribute more than $23 million through donations and grants across the country.

“Congratulations to this year’s A Community Thrives recipients. The Gannett Foundation is honored to support these vital organizations that work tirelessly to empower their communities to thrive,” pointed out Michael Reed, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Gannett Foundation.

To find out the chosen recipients for the 16 national project grants, click here.