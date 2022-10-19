Granite Construction Inc. won the Corporate Visionary Award

Within the framework of the seventh annual meeting of the LCDA, which will take place in New York on October 25, this important recognition will be given to companies with 2 or more Latino Americans on their boards and that promote an increase in Hispanic/Latino representation in the boardroom.

Considered one of the largest diversified construction and building materials companies in the United States, awarded for its quality and sustainability, Granite has strong values that guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards.

Jorge Quezada, Granite VP of People and Culture, stated:

Our Inclusive Diversity efforts do not rest on one person, one team, or one department. Our strategy comes from the collective action of one company – Granite!

During the recognition evening, in addition to presenting Granite with the Corporate Visionary Award, Michael F. McNally, Granite's Board Chair, will also be recognized as an exemplary leader.

“We are grateful for the contributions of our employees and specifically the contributions of our board members Louis Caldera and Gaddi Vasquez, for their commitment to the success of Granite and the Latino community,” added Quezada.

We’re honored to receive the @LatinoDirectors #CorporateVisionary Award, given to companies with 2 or more US Latinos on their boards. We’re proud of this honor and our progress toward increasing Hispanic/Latino representation in the boardroom. Read more: https://t.co/wIwbY8va64 pic.twitter.com/Cp0DzOL56j — Granite Construction (@Granite) October 18, 2022

For his part, Kyle Larkin, Granite President and CEO, highlighted: “At Granite, inclusion is of utmost priority. We embrace individual differences and similarities and are committed to our inclusive environment where everyone is welcomed. We value, respect, and rely on the uniqueness of our employees, clients, and the communities where we live and work. Granite’s culture is inclusive of the diversity we enjoy today, tomorrow, and into the future.”